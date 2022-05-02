Associa To Speak On Talent Recruitment, Training And Retention At 2022 CAI Annual Conference

Dallas, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry's largest company, is proud to announce that Caitlin Traub, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Branch President will speak at the Community Associations Institute (CAI) 2022 Annual Conference and Exposition, which takes place in Orlando, FL on May 4-7. Mrs. Traub will help lead a panel presentation titled "Surviving the Great Resignation: Recruiting, Training, and Retaining Talent in Challenging Times" on Friday, May 6 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am ET.
The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent "Great Resignation" have made the community management industry's already difficult task of recruitment, training, and retention that much more challenging. A recent Pew Research Center survey finds that low pay, lack of opportunity for advancement, and feeling disrespected at work all play a role in this continuing trend. Today's job market can overwhelm companies and leaders who are not prepared. Attendees of this session will learn about creative new strategies, tools, and techniques to help managers survive, and thrive, in today's challenging job market.
"The job market has shifted dramatically; recruitment and retention in the community management industry has become quite competitive as a result," said Caitlin Traub, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Branch President of Operations. "In order to attract and retain top talent, it is now imperative that employers understand what today's workers are looking for in order to succeed on a personal and professional level."
