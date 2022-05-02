Sun Sentinel Names Solstice a Winner of the South Florida Top Workplaces 2022 Award

PLANTATION, Fla., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The South Florida's Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance."

This is Solstice's fourth time being recognized on the Sun Sentinel's Top Workplaces list. "Our employees mean everything to us," said Solstice COO Carlos Ferrera. "Their feedback and our inclusion on Sun Sentinel's Top Workplaces list is a validation of our commitment to our Solstice community and all the daily effort our employees put into maintaining it. We are very honored to be named again in 2022."

Since 2020, Solstice has moved into 6 new states/markets, been named in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies for the 9th time and served over 700,000 members - certainly great reasons for Solstice employees to be excited about making company a 'Top Workplace'.

ABOUT At Solstice, we believe insurance is more than simply providing benefits - we strive to be an advocate for every single one of our clients and bring them brighter moments. Our members, partners, and employees are family. Solstice offers fully-insured and Indemnity/PPO, ASO, Prepaid (EPO/DHMO) and dental savings plans. We also offer savings and fully insured vision plans, life, disability and prescription coverage. We are proud to offer ancillary benefits at competitive rates, all backed by our signature personalized service.

ABOUT ENERGAGE Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people- first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

