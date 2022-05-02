Dental Autoclaves Market is Extrapolated to Reach a Value of US$ 487.6 Mn by 2032

NEWARK, Del, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental autoclaves market was valued at US$ 277.4 Mn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 5.3% over the forecast period. Equipment sterilization and management is an important aspect of any clinical setting. Dental instruments with reusable properties require good sterilization practices. Prevention of contamination from patient to provider or provider to patient, or patient to patient is essential. In healthcare facilities, dental infection proliferation and spread is controlled through extensive sterilization processes which include steam and vacuum processes of dental equipment and instruments via dental autoclave systems.

Growth in the dental autoclaves market is associated with rising burden of dental diseases, owing to the changing lifestyle habits as well as dietary changes among individuals. Moreover, high prevalence of general dental ailments, such as dental caries or malocclusion are propelling the adoption of routine dental procedures, such as dental scraping.

With advancements in medical device manufacturing integrated digital systems, dental autoclaves devices enable safe and time-efficient process of sterilization. These systems are capable of providing sterilization data with each cycle, and hence improve the efficacy of dental autoclave systems.

Increasing preference for cosmetic dentistry procedures is expected to create opportunities for growth in the market. With seemingly novel and non-interactive instrument composition, such as with stainless steel and nickel-titanium, the process of steam and vacuum sterilization presents an opportunistic approach in terms of instrument and material integrity, as the instruments have a certain heat-based resistance during the autoclave cycle.

Reduced process timings, better visualization of sterilization data, and the cost-effectiveness of autoclaving systems will continue pushing sales in the market over the forecast period.

"Favorable patient reimbursement policies in developed economies, along with surging demand for fully automated sterilizers will provide an impetus to sales of dental autoclaves worldwide," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By product type, the fully automated sterilizers segment will account for 46% of the total market share by 2032, with demand growing at a 5.9% CAGR.

of the total market share by 2032, with demand growing at a 5.9% CAGR. In terms of modality, total sales of table-top modalities of dental autoclaves held a dominant market share value of 65.9% in 2021. Sales in this segment are projected to increase at a 5.5% CAGR.

in 2021. Sales in this segment are projected to increase at a 5.5% CAGR. By loading, demand for front loading dental autoclaves is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Based on end user, the office based dental clinics will account for 37.4% of the total market share in 2022.

Sales in the U.S. are estimated to account for 81.8% of the North America dental autoclave market share in 2022.

Demand in the U.K. is projected to increase at a 5.5% CAGR, accounting for a lion's share of the Europe dental autoclaves market over the forecast period.

China will emerge as lucrative pocket in the East Asia dental autoclaves market, with sales growing at a robust 10.8% CAGR through 2032.





Competition Landscape

Leading players operating in the global dental autoclaves market are focusing on the introduction of novel or technologically advanced products to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance:

In October 2021, Euronda obtained its Medical Device Registration (MDR) certification and became one of the first Italian companies with MDR certification for all its medical devices.

In March 2021, Mocom announced the opening of its new showroom and training centre headquarters including autoclaves, ultrasound tanks, thermal sealers and thermal disinfectors in Imola.

Key Market Segments Covered in Dental Autoclaves Industry Research

By Product:

Steam Autoclave Sterilizers

Electric Sterilizers

Fully Automated Sterilizers





By Modality:

Table-top

Portable

By Loading:

Top Loading

Front Loading

Pass Through





By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Office Based Dental Clinics

Group Practice

