Pierre Gasly's Miami Helmet Design Revealed via NFT

Inter-connecting the earlier days of the internet, when this art style for the helmet emerged; vaporwave aesthetics graced corners of the internet and later popularized through several notable mainstream mediums, including a notable TV Show "Miami Vice"; correlating to the early-adopters of NFTs of today.



The collection is aiming to break ground on NFT utilisation by granting NFT holders access to unique experiences unavailable in public sale. Accompanied with cherished memorabilia from the driver himself as well as meet and greets.



On May 2nd, three unique (1/1) NFTs featuring his helmets will be put up for auction on gasly.infinitynft.net, including a celebrated helmet that marked Gasly's rise to the top of motorsport. Bids for these items will start at 0 FTM:







Miami GP Helmet | 2022: Special One-Off Helmet featuring the Vaporwave Design for the highly anticipated 2022 Miami GP. The NFT used in Gasly's announcement for his Miami GP Helmet.

Monza Winning Helmet | 2020: A celebrated helmet from Gasly's first race victory in Monza, an iconic race track in Formula 1™ history.



Pierre Gasly's Helmet | 2022: Brand new helmet design for the 2022 Formula 1™ season, featuring the Fantom Logo.





On May 5th, a Pierre Gasly Helmet Collection NFT Series will drop, consisting of an exclusive Fantom x Gasly Helmet design, raced last month during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. These will be on direct sale, with the fixed price of 125 FTM or 125 TOMB.



"I am really happy to continue my journey with Fantom and build on the success of our first NFT drop. For this second one, we wanted to launch an NFT collection that would summarize my career, and we decided to feature each of my helmet designs as unique NFTs. This way, the collection will keep building as I collaborate with designers and artists for my future helmets. Hopefully, some of those NFTs will become more valuable as I progress in my career. As for the first drop, we are linking tangible collectibles and VIP experience to the NFTs as we really see this as a new way to engage with the fan community and reward them for their support."

Pierre Gasly, Formula 1™ Driver Scuderia AlphaTauri.

"Pierre Gasly is among the most successful F1 drivers in the sport, and Fantom could not be more excited to collaborate with him on his Helmet Series NFT collection," said Fantom CEO, Michael Kong. "Gasly is an innovator and ground-breaker, exemplified by his being the first driver to launch an NFT collection last year. Along with Pierre, Fantom is keen to drive more interest and adoption to the value of the blockchain space, and introduce them to the high-speed Fantom network."

Michael Kong, Fantom CEO.



To participate in Pierre Gasly's NFT auction and public sale, please visit: http://gasly.infinitynft.net.



Pierre was the first ever Formula 1™ driver to release his NFT collection, in October 2021. In collaboration with Fantom Foundation and Infinity NFT. It was a success deemed and covered by big news media around the world.



To learn more about Fantom's collaboration with Gasly and additional details of the launch, please visit: https://fantom.founation.







Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly is a 25-year-old French racing-driver, who is currently racing in Formula 1™ (F1™) with Scuderia AlphaTauri. He was the first ever Scuderia AlphaTauri race winner, achieved during an unforgettable surprise victory at Monza. Last season, Pierre rewrote the history books again by becoming the highest point scorer in Scuderia AlphaTauri's history. Alongside another podium finish in Baku. Marking the start of many greater things to come from the fan favorite.



Pierre is active outside of motorsports, being heavily featured in Netflix's Formula 1™ Documentary "Drive to Survive" as well as being very vocal about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.



About Fantom

Fantom is a fast, scalable, and secure layer-1 EVM-compatible platform built on a permissionless aBFT consensus protocol. On Fantom, transactions are confirmed in 1 second and cost a fraction of a cent. Speed, low transaction costs, and high throughput make Fantom ideal for DeFi applications and real-world use-cases.

