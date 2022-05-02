The Global Healthcare Consulting Services Market is expected to reach a value of USD 40,120.00 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.75% over the forecast period (2021 - 2027) - SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major aspect that contributes to the growth of the global healthcare consulting services market includes the increasing need to reduce the rising healthcare costs. Cost reductions are a significant concern in consulting since organizations can save money on a variety of things by using these services, including resource management, operations, human capital, and space. The emergence of health insurance exchanges (online markets for obtaining health insurance from competing providers) in certain countries has put significant pressure on healthcare payers' margins.

Hospitals and other care providers have had to reorganize their operations in order to accommodate millions of uninsured patients and meet new regulatory standards as a result of healthcare reforms. Hospitals are increasingly understanding the value of implementing the correct communication and technology solutions, and are hiring healthcare consultants to help them choose the models that are most suited to their needs.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/healthcare-consulting-services-market

Furthermore, the necessity to cut costs through effective use of technology and the most efficient use of financial resources would aid in increasing the penetration rate of healthcare consulting services. As a result, it is projected that a large number of healthcare payers and providers will rely on healthcare consulting firms to improve their job efficiency and business operations. Hence, this significantly drives the growth of the global healthcare consulting services market in the upcoming years.

Read market research report, " Global Healthcare Consulting Services Market is segmented By Type of Service (Digital Health, IT, Operations, Strategy, Financial, HR & Talent), By End User (Government Bodies, Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2021-2027" by SkyQuest

Global healthcare consulting services market segmented by type of service, end-user, and region. Based on the type of service, the global healthcare consulting services market is segmented as digital health, IT, operations, strategy, financial, HR & talent. Among these, the digital health segment is projected to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast period. Based on the end-user, the global healthcare consulting services market is segmented as government bodies, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Among these, the healthcare providers segment is projected to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global healthcare consulting services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The North American region is projected to hold the most substantial share in the market during the forecast period. The regional growth of the market is attributed to the availability of government funding for the development of state-wide and national healthcare information exchange, the presence of large hospitals that demand integrated healthcare networks, increased preference for HCIT solutions, increased number of favorable initiatives by governments, presence of major players offering healthcare consulting services, and high adoption rate of these services by healthcare organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The abovementioned factors are projected to support the global healthcare consulting services market during the forecast period.

Further, Accenture Plc (Ireland), Cognizant (US), Deloitte Ltd. (UK), McKinsey & Company (US), PwC (UK), EY Global Ltd. (UK), Huron Consulting Group Inc. (US), KPMG International Ltd. (Netherlands), Boston Consulting Group (US), Bain & Company, Inc. (US), and IQVIA Inc. (US) among others some of the key players operating in the market. The prominent players operating in the market are constantly adopting various growth strategies in order to stay afloat in the market.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/healthcare-consulting-services-market

For an instance, in April 2021, Cognizant (US) acquired Servian, an enterprise transformation consultant, to help clients shift to the cloud, build digital goods and services, unlock value from data, modernize enterprise applications, and achieve operational excellence in Australia and New Zealand. Further, in the same period, in April 2021, PwC started a new facility - Acceleration Centre (AC) office in Hyderabad, India which is intended to be a truly cross-functional and collaborative location. Such activities done by the key players are likely to aid the global healthcare consulting services industry growth during the forecast period.

The report published by SkyQuest Technology Consulting provides in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

SkyQuest has segmented the Global Healthcare Consulting Services Market based on Type of Service, End-User, and Region:

Healthcare Consulting Services Type of Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) Digital Health IT Operations Strategy Financial HR & Talent

Healthcare Consulting Services End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) Government Bodies Healthcare Providers Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Healthcare Consulting Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Central & South America Brazil Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



List of Key Players of Healthcare Consulting Services Market

Accenture Plc (Ireland)

Cognizant (US)

Deloitte Ltd. (UK)

McKinsey & Company (US)

PwC (UK)

EY Global Ltd. (UK)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (US)

KPMG International Ltd. (Netherlands)

Boston Consulting Group (US)

Bain & Company, Inc. (US)

IQVIA Inc. (US)

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/healthcare-consulting-services-market

Related Reports in SkyQuest's Library:

Global Healthcare IT Integration Market segmented By Product (Interface Engine, Medical Device Integration, Media Integration), By Service (Integration, Maintenance, Training, Consulting), By End User (Hospital, Laboratories, Home Healthcare, Clinic) & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2027

Global Healthcare Tele-Consultation Services Market Segmented By Mode Of Access (Voice Calls, Video Calls, and Kiosks) & By Region - Forecast And Analysis 2020-2027

Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Segmented By Product and Service (Patient Simulators, High Fidelity Simulators, Low Fidelity Simulators, Task Trainer, Surgical Simulators, Virtual tutor) By End-User (Academic Institutes, Hospital) & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2027

Global Home Healthcare Market segmented By Product (Dialysis Equipment, IV Equipment, Ventilators, Coagulation Monitors, Peak Flow Meters), By Service (Infusion Therapy, Skilled Nursing, Hospice), By Indication (Cancer, Wound Care, Diabetes) & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2020-2027

Global Consumer Healthcare Market is segmented By Over-the-counter-OTC (Analgesics, Cold, Cough & Flu Products, Weight Loss Products, Gastrointestinal Products, Skin Products, Mineral And Vitamin Supplements, Sleeping Aids, Ophthalmic Products, Others), By Sports Nutrition (Sports Supplements, Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Probiotics, Omega -3 Fatty Acids, Carbohydrates), By Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (Vitamins, Botanicals, Minerals, Proteins & Amino Acids, Omega Fatty Acids, Others), By Weight Management and Wellbeing (Meals, Beverages, Supplements), By Herbal/Traditional Products (Pharmaceuticals, Food & beverages, Personal care), By Allergy Care (Nasal Spray, Antihistamine Medication, Eye Drops), By Paediatric Health & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2020-2027

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com