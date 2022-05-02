Nova Scotia's First Memorial Road Sign For Impaired Driving Victim Will Be Unveiled in Glenholme

GLENHOLME, Nova Scotia, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honourable Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works, will join MADD Canada on Thursday, May 5 to unveil the province's first memorial road sign for a victim of impaired driving.
The new sign honours the memory of Donald King who, with his wife Dorothy, was hit by an impaired driver on Highway 4 near Glenholme on August 27, 1993. Donald succumbed to his injuries on September 6, 1993.
Featuring Mr. King's name and MADD Canada's iconic red ribbon, the sign serves as a powerful symbol of remembrance and a compelling reminder about the tragic consequences of impaired driving. It is located on Highway 4, across from Maritime Auto Parts (3667 Rushton Road, Hwy 4, Glenholme) just past the Route 2 Exit to Parrsboro and Portapique.
Media are invited to a ceremony on nearby Five Point Road to mark the unveiling of the sign:
|Date & Time
|Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 1 p.m.
|Location:
|Five Point Road (off Highway 4, across from Maritime Auto Parts at
|3667 Rushton Road), Glenholme, Nova Scotia
|Special Guests:
|Susan MacAskill, daughter of Donald King
|Paul King, son of Donald King
|The Honourable Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works
|Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Director of Victim Services
In 2021, MADD Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia agreed to the installation of Memorial Road Signs on provincial highways at the locations of fatal impaired driving crashes. Prior to the current road signs, MADD Canada had a White Cross program to memorialize victims.
Honouring Donald King with the first Memorial Road Sign is especially meaningful for MADD Canada, as his family has been part of the organization for many years as volunteers and staff.
For more information, contact:
Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager at 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca Meghann Wetmore, MADD Canada Atlantic Region Victim Services Manager at 1-866-461-4077 or mwetmore@madd.ca
