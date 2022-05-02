ADA Demon strengthen its grip, launches its P2E NFT project, Private Seed Sale Starts

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at ADA Demon is pleased to announce the launch of its P2E NFT project, aiming to refine the P2E gaming space. ADA Demon also moves to the private seed sale of its $AGONY Token on 9th May, 2022. Further details about the event can be found on: https://sale.adademon.com/
tasks, defeat players, or defeat bosses. ADA Demon has succeeded in bringing together myth fans, fantasy gamers, and NFT enthusiasts.
The $AGONY Token
$AGONY is the platform's utility token. The token is used to evaluate the game value, exchange, and for the purchase of goods and services. $AGONY tokens are fungible, which means you can trade them and freely move them across different networks. $AGONY has different use cases, including the following:
Platform access: $AGONY can be used to purchase gaming equipment, play games, and modify gaming characters. Users can earn $AGONY in-game.
DAO: Token holders have the right to delegate their voting power to other members of the community or participate in an election themselves.
Staking: Staking is the process of locking up your assets for a specific number of days to earn passive income. You can stake $AGONY to earn extra tokens.
ADA Demon Concept
ADA Demon comes with great storylines, player adaptability, and fluid gameplay. With these exciting features, ADA Demon has paved the way for more Cardano-based games to hit the NFT marketplace, it simulates real-world principles like property ownership, management, and social interactivity.
ADA Demon also offers an economy where players can mint, own, and trade in-game resources through skillful gaming and ecosystem participation. With $AGONY, gamers can design and trade their experiences for real-world money. The game also lets you produce NFTs, move them to the marketplaces, and construct new scenarios.
The Tokenomics of ADA Demon
The tokenomics of ADA Demon are really simple. There will be a total supply of 5,000,000,000 $AGONY tokens—the native tokens of the game. These tokens will be distributed among a large group of people from different parts of the world to ensure that the DeFi protocol is decentralized, community-driven, and not controlled by a small set of people.
TOKEN NAME: AGONY TOKEN
TOKEN TICKER: $AGONY
TOTAL SUPPLY: 5,000,000,000
FINGERPRINT: asset1a3u6dfuwq07f5m0npacdxzjcnckeaghp2896fe
POLICY ID: c3ce16f7b714ba96d5eeb27123c1c2ae6ebbbec580f17a7ad22d86b9
ASSET NAME: (41676f6e79)
All Further Information Available On: https://adademon.com/tokenomics
$AGONY Private Seed Sale
ADA Demon will launch Private Seed Sale of $AGONY Token on the 9th May, 2022.
- Visit any crypto exchange of your choice (for example Binance or Coinbase), and purchase ADA.
- Create a Cardano native wallet (for example Yoroi, Adalite, or Daedulus)
- Transfer ADA to your new Cardano native wallet.
- Go to ADA Demon sale page, copy the address below: addr1qystw73xy5t904zsr7nyyvyc9xrvav7vrexs9cwuxry7zaeqjy57qnwf7y5ngzec9mryr4m3xxy56xzuz3pdqyusatkspz7ryw
About Ada Demon
ADA Demon is the world's first in-depth P2E game built on top of the Cardano blockchain. The game is themed on the Greek Underworld, which takes on a premise that has never been experienced before in the history of blockchain. In the game, you start off as an estranged spirit and you must strive to beseech gods and battle monsters to free yourself from the fields of Asphodel.
ADA Demon offers digital scarcity, genuine ownership, interoperability, and monetization to game lovers and crypto users. The project parades a lineup of experienced blockchain experts, digital marketers, and designers. With the team's experience, ADA Demon is certainly on its way to becoming a force to reckon with in the NFT space.
Sky Singh Digitalsky8000@gmail.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
