TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES TRADING UNDER NEW US STOCK SYMBOL: TRLEF

Vancouver, B.C., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. ("Trillion" or the "Company") TCF (Frankfurt: Z62) TRLEF is pleased to announce that it has recommenced trading on OTC Markets platform under the new stock symbol TRLEF. Our old symbol TCFF is now discontinued. The Company was unexpectedly required to reapply to FINRA after its redomicile transaction that was effective earlier this year which caused a temporary delay in obtaining its new foreign issuer stock symbol.
The Company also continues to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TCF, and in Frankfurt as Z62.
Our CEO Arthur Halleran commented: "We are pleased to recommence trading in the US during these very exciting times in the energy markets for energy producers. 2022 will be a transformative year for our Company as we ramp up production in European markets."
About the Company
Trillion Energy is an oil and gas producing company with multiple assets throughout Turkey and Bulgaria. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea's first and largest scale natural gas development projects; a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field; and in Bulgaria, the Vranino 1-11 block, a prospective unconventional natural gas property.
For further information, please see our website: www.trillionenergy.com or email us: info@trillionenergy.com. The Company's NI 51-101 and other reports relating to its reserves as of December 31, 2020 are filed on www.sedar.com, www.thecse.com, as well as the Company's website.
Contact
Art Halleran: 1-250-996-4211
Corporate offices: 1-778-819-1585
e-mail: info@trillionenergy.com
Website: www.trillionenergy.com
