Serena Dang is Building the First and Best Online Platform for the World's Aging Population

San Francisco, California, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 12th Session of the Open-Ended Working Group on Aging held in April, Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, delivered these stirring words regarding the world's population of older adults:
"The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than six million lives, the majority of them older persons … Older persons have been left at the edges of society at the time when they are most in need of our support.
By 2050, there will be twice as many older persons aged 65 than there are today. They will outnumber young people aged 15 to 24.
We should ask ourselves: what kind of world do we want to live in by then?"
Social isolation and loneliness impacts people from all age groups worldwide, but it is especially lethal for older adults. A Brigham Young University study revealed loneliness as a key contributing factor in early death among adults, ranking it as on-par with smoking, alcohol, and obesity.
Yet older adults continue to be overlooked and marginalized in society – and for Serena Dang, the issue is exacerbated by the aging population's lack of access to technology that increasingly caters to a younger generation.
Now, she is embarking on a social mission unlike any other in her illustrious career in the ESG field. After stops as Vice President of Nomura Securities, Founding Member of 1Sharpe Ventures, Head of North America for She Loves Tech, and Advisor to Trella Urban Forestry Technology, Dang is now launching her own tech startup Teacup Inc. – a voice-first online platform leveraging the power of social technology to improve the well-being of older adults worldwide.
With a proven track record in the ESG field and a strong belief in the power of social technology, Teacup founder and CEO, Serena Dang, is determined to solve a growing problem in the world's aging population. Too many older adults struggle to use existing social platforms to connect online, leading to social isolation and loneliness. It is a problem that has only grown due to the COVID pandemic, and a problem that Teacup intends to solve.
"COVID has made it difficult for everyone, and especially older adults, to connect socially," Dang says. "Because of this, older adults are now suddenly rushed online but have nowhere to go."
The problem, Dang says, is that the existing online social platforms are not designed to meet the needs of an aging population -- many who may be connecting online for the first time.
As Dang wrote in recent op-ed for Medium:
"As these adults step into the second half of their lives, especially post retirement, they still have 20 to 40 years to live. Unequipped and unprepared for the increasing digital and virtual world, many of them find themselves daunted by the prospects of adopting new technology to stay connected, as their vision, mobility, and cognitive functions deteriorate. Each new feature designed by the big tech firms to excite the younger generation in turn pushes the older adults away, as it ends up being one more thing for them to pick up and re-learn."
"The internet infrastructure has never really been created for older adults," Dang says. "So, there is a huge gap but also an opportunity for a company that is focused on designing platforms with the interests and needs of older adults in mind. And that is ultimately the goal of Teacup."
The groundbreaking voice-first app delivers an online experience that will benefit a population that has previously been underserved in technology. As a result, older adults around the world will now have the opportunity to access information, connect with others, and build a safe and supportive online environment.
"I have been describing it as somewhere between joining a Clubhouse chatroom and listening to a podcast or radio show," Dang says. "Older adults can find high-quality information that is relevant to their age, and to meet like-minded people as they enter retirement and have new life experiences."
Teacup will be the first of its kind, leading the way in building a social network that serves older adults. As Dang says, it will be a source of valuable information for seniors and a way for them to create their own trusted community of users.
"We are helping older adults find their own hyperlocal online community," Dang says. "It could be based on their neighborhood, on their retirement community, their interests. Whatever they want to use it for, it's really up to them."
This is not the first time Dang has leveraged her unique skill set to help solve important ESG problems. She currently serves as the Head of North America for She Loves Tech, growing what began as a regional organization into the world's largest acceleration platform for women and technology.
As an advisor for Trella Urban Forestry Technology, she is leading cross-cultural ESG initiatives between the United States and China, using impressive greenhouse technology to grow millions of trees in a faster and higher quality environment. Their ultimate goal is to produce and distribute trees through organizational partners around the world, dramatically reducing carbon emissions and fighting climate change.
Teacup is set to launch in 2022, and with Serena Dang at the helm, it promises to be an exciting and revolutionary online platform for the world's population of older adults.
Today's young people are tomorrow's older members of society. It goes without saying that societies which actively support their older persons will pave the way towards a more dignified future for everybody.
To learn more about Serena Dang's groundbreaking work in technology and finance as well as the future of Teacup, connect with her on LinkedIn.
Contact Information:
Serena Dang
hello@teacupinc.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.