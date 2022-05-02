Pierre Gasly Launches NFT Collection on Fantom to Revolutionize NFT Utility

SYDNEY, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantom, one of the fastest growing layer-1 blockchain platforms, today announced its collaboration with elite Formula 1™(F1) driver, Pierre Gasly, to launch a first-of-its-kind NFT collection on the Fantom network. Following Gasly's inaugural 2021 NFT collection on Fantom, the upcoming collection looks to deliver unprecedented value to fans and NFT enthusiasts by curating experiences unavailable to the general public, while simultaneously allowing fans to engage the popular driver through a new medium. Pierre Gasly's second collection will include 3 unique 1/1 NFTs and 500 unique collectibles designed by Infinity NFT's lead artist, following a successful debut drop in October 2021.

As the NFT revolution continues, utility has emerged as the primary motivator among NFT enthusiasts. From staking and redeemability to ticketing, buyers are increasingly motivated by the additional value propositions of NFT collections. Pierre Gasly's newest collection aims to revolutionize NFT utility, by curating and delivering one-of-a-kind experiences to holders. Gasly's "Helmet Series" collection will deliver fully redeemable NFTs, granting access to the most exclusive VIP Grand Prix Experience in Monaco, as well as the helmet featured in the NFT. In collaboration with Fantom Foundation and premium NFT agency, Infinity NFT, the Pierre Gasly collection explores unique opportunities to promote greater access between athletes and fans, and further cements the overlap between the NFT community and mainstream sports.

"Pierre Gasly is among the most successful F1 drivers, and Fantom could not be more excited to collaborate with him on his Helmet Series NFT collection," said Fantom CEO, Michael Kong. "Gasly is an innovator and ground-breaker, being the first driver to launch an NFT collection last year. Along with Pierre, Fantom is keen to drive more interest and adoption to the ecosystem."

A premiere Formula 1™ driver, Pierre Gasly famously became the first ever F1 driver to release his NFT collection in October of 2021. Each of the three NFT tiers within Gasly's NFT helmet collection will deliver singular ownership of a digital collectible, and will also provide fans with physically-redeemable counterparts and experiences.

"I am really happy to continue my journey with Fantom and build on the success of our first NFT drop," said F1 driver, Pierre Gasly. "For this second one, we wanted to launch an NFT collection that would summarize my career, and decided to feature each of my helmet designs as unique NFTs. This way, the collection will keep building as I collaborate with designers and artists for my future helmets, and hopefully some of those NFTs will become more valuable as I progress in my career. As for the first drop, we are linking tangible collectibles and VIP experience to the NFTs as we really see this as a new way to engage with the fan community, and reward them for their support."

The auction for Pierre Gasly's Helmet Collection will commence on May 2nd at 11:00 am EST with three unique 1/1 NFTs. The public sale for the Pierre Gasly Helmet Collection NFT Series will open on May 4th at 11:00 am EST.

To participate in Pierre Gasly's NFT auction and public sale, visit: http://gasly.infinitynft.net.

To learn more about Fantom's collaboration with Gasly and additional details of the launch, please visit: https://fantom.founation.

ABOUT PIERRE GASLY

Pierre Gasly is a 25-year-old French racing-driver, who is currently racing in Formula 1™ (F1™) with Scuderia AlphaTauri. He was the first ever Scuderia AlphaTauri race winner, achieved during an unforgettable surprise victory at Monza. Last season, Pierre rewrote the history books again by becoming the highest point scorer in Scuderia AlphaTauri's history. Alongside another podium finish in Baku. Marking the start of many greater things to come from the fan favorite. Pierre is active outside of motorsports, being heavily featured in Netflix's Formula 1™ Documentary "Drive to Survive" as well as being very vocal about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

ABOUT FANTOM

Fantom is a fast, scalable, and secure layer-1 EVM-compatible platform built on a permissionless aBFT consensus protocol. On Fantom, transactions are confirmed in 1 second and cost a fraction of a cent. Speed, low transaction costs, and high throughput make Fantom ideal for DeFi applications and real-world use-cases.

