The Blinc Group Hires Cannabis Veteran as new COO

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York — The Blinc Group, Inc., the regulatory-focused designer, and provider of premium, customized, and bespoke vaporizer technologies, is pleased to announce that cannabis industry veteran Pete Sahani has joined the company's executive team as their new Chief Operating Officer.

"Pete is joining the Blinc Group family at a time when we've had 134% growth in revenue and 77% growth in new clients this past year. Our business has come out of the darkness of the recent pandemic in great form and we needed someone with his passion and foresight to help keep up this tremendous momentum," said Arnaud Dumas de Rauly, CEO and co-founder of the Blinc Group.

"This is an organization that focuses on true innovation supported by a robust IP portfolio and its own technical and operations team with Blinc Group China. They have a tremendous opportunity to make a meaningful impact within the cannabis industry. Many in our space talk about innovation but very few actually demonstrate this on a daily basis. Through this endeavor I hope to leave my mark on this industry while building a sustainable legacy," said Pete Sahani, new COO of the Blinc Group.

Sahani's experience in the cannabis industry is deep and varied, beginning with his exposure to the industry while attending college in Humboldt, CA. He has held leadership positions in

operations infrastructure and supply chain functions at leading companies including: VP of Global Sourcing at Greenlane; Director of Operations at a vertically integrated Multi-state Operator (MSO) interim COO at a manufacturer of premium vaporization hardware; and, most recently, Senior Director of Operations & Supply Chain at Calyx Containers.

As Blinc's Chief Operating Officer, Sahani brings more than 25 years of global operations management, global supply chain and sourcing expertise, honed while living and working in diverse cultural environments including Japan, China and India.

About the Blinc Group

Headquartered in New York City, The Blinc Group designs, develops, supplies, and supports premium cannabis vaping hardware. The company offers a curated collection of proven cartridges, batteries, ready to use vaporizers, and complete bespoke device development to major multi-state operators, licensed producers, and brands. Blinc completes the value chain by providing its clients access to a suite of support services ranging from research and development, production, testing, standard operating procedures, training and all the way to go-to-market strategy and brand communications consulting. With full control of the supply chain, the company's unique "Powered by Blinc" process enables clients to provide innovative, safe, and quality-controlled products to cannabis consumers worldwide.

