Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. hires Head of Fundraising, Gavin Nathan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (the "Company" or "Spirit"), a private BC company, is pleased to announce the hiring of Gavin Nathan as Head of Fundraising effective 1 April 2022.



Gavin Nathan is an experienced Entrepreneur, International Speaker, and a master in the art of Fundraising, Sales, Business Development, and Management.



Born in the Caribbean, Gavin moved to the UK at the age of 19 where he started his career in the global security and intelligence services working for Her Majesty UK Government, in roles ranging from the Military, Police and Central Government Agencies.



Over the years, Gavin has undertaken leading roles in sectors such as finance, private aviation, commercial real estate, media, marketing, and a network television station. In August 2021 he was appointed by Canam Private Equity as the Executive Vice President in charge of leading the Global Business Development and Fundraising efforts within the company.



He is an experienced and well-seasoned C Suite Executive with a rich history of getting things done. He is known by his peers as a person who is an innovative thinker, a pioneer, a visionary, and someone who thrives on being challenged and challenging the status quo.



Gavin's focus will be to raise capital for SPIRIT from his global network, and through creative and innovative partnerships.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

Spirit is a Canadian Swiss group operating specifically in the blockchain and digital asset sectors with the primary goal of creating value in a rapidly growing environment through recurring cash flows and capital appreciation.

Spirit provides investors with direct exposure to the sector, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing and holding the underlying crypto assets. Spirit's strategy is based upon management's conviction that the blockchain and digital asset ecosystem will register significant growth and outperform traditional asset classes over the medium to long-term.

The Company's strategy focuses on four complimentary economic units:

Royalties & Streams by providing capital to blockchain ecosystem participants, where repayment of the notional and interest takes place in the form of crypto assets.

Advisory & Research Services to a global blockchain and digital assets investment product available to institutional and private Investors.

Treasury management through investment in major crypto assets with cold storage in Switzerland.

Providing IT Solutions to the sector in the areas of compliance, AML, forensics and risk reporting.

For additional information, please contact:

Erich Perroulaz, Director & CEO

info@spiritblockchain.com

