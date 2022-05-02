Investors with over $100,000 in NYSE: IRNT should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against IronNet, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: IRNT shares.
Investors who purchased in excess of $100,000 in shares of IronNet, Inc. IRNT have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 21, 2022. Those NYSE: IRNT investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.
On April 22, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against IronNet, Inc. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose known adverse facts about IronNet's business, operations, and prospects, including that the Company had materially overstated its business and financial prospects, that the Company was unable to predict the timing of significant customer opportunities which constituted a substantial portion of its publicly-issued FY 2022 financial guidance, that the Company had not established effective disclosure controls and procedures to reasonably ensure its public disclosures were timely, accurate, complete, and not otherwise misleading, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false, misleading, and/or lacked any reasonable basis in fact at all relevant times.
Shares of IronNet, Inc. IRNT declined from as high as $47.50 per share in September 2021 to as low as $2.55 per share on April 28, 2022.
Those who purchased IronNet, Inc. IRNT shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108
The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.
