Three Town and Country Financial Corporation Directors Retire in April 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Town and Country Financial Corporation TWCF Board members retired in April 2022. Mark O. Roberts, Jr., John S. Cobb, and Bart J. Solon retired as of the company's Annual Stockholder's meeting after a combined 76 years of service.



Mark O. Roberts, Jr.

Mark Roberts, Jr., has served as a member of the Board for 48 years, beginning in 1974. Known for his witty humor and optimistic character, Mark has been a pillar on the Board and has contributed significantly to our success. During his tenure, he has seen Town and Country Bank grow from $25 million in assets to over $900 million and expand into eight markets.

In addition to his long-time commitment to Town and Country Bank, Mark is a life member of the University of Arkansas Alumni Association and the University of Illinois Alumni Association. He has an extensive history of community service and has served on several Boards, including the Sangamo Club.

"It has been my extreme pleasure to have worked with Mark over the past 48 years that he has been a Director of Town and Country Bank," says David Kirschner, Board Member and Executive Chairman of Town and Country Financial Corporation. "Never one to miss the opportunity, Mark became legendary in the board room for his 'Motion to Adjourn' tagline. I will miss Mark's wit and wisdom after he retires."

John S. Cobb

John Cobb joined the Town and Country Bank Board of Directors in 2000. During his 22 years of service, he has contributed years of leadership experience and strategically brought the company forward. In 2021, he became an advisory board member to help advance Board development and governance.

John practiced law at Samuels, Miller, Schroeder & Sly, LLP, and was recognized as one of the Top Ten Business Lawyers in Downstate Illinois in the Leading Lawyer Network Magazine. John has years of community involvement and leadership, previously serving as Chair of the James Millikin Estate and Chair of the Illinois Secretary of State's Corporate Acts Advisory Committee.

"John's wisdom and counsel have helped guide the company through multiple acquisitions and mergers," says Kirschner. "He has always emphasized the benefits of good board governance. I will miss sitting next to John after he retires."

Bart J. Solon

Bart Solon joined the Town and Country Bank Board of Directors in 2016. He is an entrepreneur who founded Partners Bank in 1999, where he served as Chairman and CEO. He founded and served as the Director of the Lynn F. Solon Foundation, whose mission is to improve the lives of individuals with diabetes and disabilities.

During his six years of service, Bart's entrepreneurial mindset has contributed to Town and Country's strategic planning in countless ways.

"Bart's familiarity with the Metro East area was invaluable to us as we expanded into that market," says Kirschner. "His experience and illustrious career as a bank CEO and Director and his financial acumen have been extremely helpful to us not only on the Board but also on the Loan and Audit Committees. I will miss Bart's many contributions to the Board after he retires."

At the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 28, 2022, the following Directors were elected to serve for the ensuing year: David E. Kirschner, Micah R. Bartlett, Donald H. Evans, Lou H. Dixon, Jennifer Maddox-Wagner, Scott E. Garwood, and Marcus A. Perry.

