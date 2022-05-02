Cultural Council Celebrates the 5th Year of MOSAIC, Promoting Local Institutions for a 'Month of Shows, Art, Ideas & Culture'

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is pleased to announce the return of its annual MOSAIC ("Month of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture") celebration, held during the month of May. Now in its fifth year, the month-long promotion showcases The Palm Beaches' cultural organizations, many of which will host unique programming and provide special offers and discounts this month.
Visitors and residents alike can take advantage of these offers – whether attending museums, theaters, science centers, botanical gardens, or other arts adventures, as well as local hotel packages.
This year, the Cultural Council teamed up with illustrator, painter, and graphic designer Sam Nagel—who is based in Palm Beach County—to create the current MOSAIC campaign artwork, titled "Colors of Home." The artwork features several local landmarks, art forms, and iconic experiences in The Palm Beaches.
Below are the institutions providing special offers for this year's MOSAIC program. To learn more about the upcoming activities and events to enjoy during MOSAIC, visit MOSAICPBC.com.
- Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens (West Palm Beach): Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens features 9 Monumental Garden Sculptures, more than 250 tropical plants, and 100 different sculptures and works near downtown West Palm Beach adjacent to the Intracoastal Waterway. MOSAIC offer: Buy one admission, get 50% off second admission.
- Armory Art Center (West Palm Beach): The Armory Art Center provides art classes for artists of all ages and abilities and hosts exhibitions, art salons, lectures and special events. Nearly 100 courses are taught each year in their 12 state-of-the-art studios. MOSAIC offer: Receive 10% discount on purchase of item in The Gallery Store when presenting the offer.
- Arts Garage (Delray Beach): Arts Garage brings local, emerging artists and established global performers into the South Florida multicultural community. Arts Garage delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences. MOSAIC offer: Receive $10 off any Arts Garage performance in the month of May with code MOSAIC2022.
- Benzaiten Center for the Creative Arts (Lake Worth Beach): Benzaiten Center for the Creative Arts brings art to life, immersing the public in arts production and creative processes while providing direct interaction with artists from around the world. This nonprofit organization has a Glassblowing Hot Shop, a Flameworking Studio, a Fusing Studio, and much more, so you can make your own creation. MOSAIC offer: $70 savings on a Glass Blowing class for 2.
- Boca Raton Museum of Art (Boca Raton): Founded by artists, the Boca Raton Museum of Art presents permanent and changing exhibitions of national and international importance, and a wide range of educational programs, lectures, gallery tours and studio art classes. The Art of the Hollywood Backdrop exhibit is currently on display and takes you behind the curtain with original backdrops from iconic films such as "The Sound of Music," "Singin' in The Rain," "Ben-Hur," and "North by Northwest". MOSAIC offer: Buy one adult or senior ticket, get one FREE (children and students with an ID are automatically free).
- Busch Wildlife Sanctuary (Jupiter): Busch Wildlife Sanctuary is a non-profit organization dedicated to wildlife rehabilitation and environmental education. The Sanctuary provides free comprehensive medical and rehabilitative care to injured wild animals with the ultimate goal of returning recovered patients to their natural habitats. Live, non-releasable wild animals play an important role in the Sanctuary's educational presentations. These animals offer the public a rare opportunity to learn from nature up-close and help to create a memorable message of respect for all living creatures and their habitats. MOSAIC offer: Buy one animal painting session and get a second canvas free.
- Cox Science Center and Aquarium (West Palm Beach): The Cox Science Center and Aquarium has been serving Palm Beach County since 1961. Its mission is to make science fun for everyone. They provide an entirely new set of science programming and tech ventures based on computer coding, robotics and other leading-edge educational programs. Their open-air amphitheater to the backyard Science Trail features daily live science shows, trivia sessions and concerts. MOSAIC offer: Buy 1 adult, get 1 child admission free OR $5 off admission for up to 4 guests.
- Henry Morrison Flagler Museum (Palm Beach): The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum in Palm Beach hosts world-class exhibitions for visitors to further explore the history and culture of Gilded Age America as well as topics and issues of the time period between 1865 and 1929. MOSAIC offer: Free gift from the gift store on weekdays with purchase of general admission.
- Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum (Jupiter): The Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum features 5,000 years of regional history. It offers unique climbing tours of the landmark 1860 waterfront lighthouse and spectacular views of the Jupiter Inlet. The museum archives collection conserves photographs, documents, maps, books, artifacts and furniture for display and research. MOSAIC offer: 2 for 1 child's admission.
- Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach): The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is committed to enriching the lives of students and educators. The Kravis Center offers world-class performances, presents a diverse schedule of local, national and international artists, and offers a comprehensive arts education program. MOSAIC offer: Discounts on select tickets for select performances using promo code: ARTSESCAPE.
- Lighthouse ArtCenter Gallery and School (Tequesta): The Lighthouse ArtCenter Gallery and School strives to inspire, engage, and connect all walks of life through the universal language of art. It offers art classes in media that vary from traditional to niche, displays unique and captivating exhibitions, hosts social and educational events, and provides community-based art outreach programs to those in need. MOSAIC offer: BOGO "Select Fridays" classes in May. To redeem, call (561) 746-3101 and mention MOSAIC. Restrictions: One offer per new participant.
- Mounts Botanical Garden (West Palm Beach): Spring has sprung at Mounts Botanical Garden in West Palm Beach. This hidden gem features a Rose and Fragrance Garden, the Garden of Tranquility, and a Butterfly Garden. It's also the oldest and largest public garden in Palm Beach County. MOSAIC offer: Buy one admission, get one half off.
- Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach): The Norton Museum of Art is rich in history and strives to be an educational space for all ages. It has a permanent collection that consists of more than 8,200 works in five curatorial departments: European, American, Chinese, Contemporary and Photography. MOSAIC offer: 10% discount on 3 p.m. museum tours, museum shop purchases, and restaurant purchases. Must present QR code.
- Palm Beach Dramaworks (West Palm Beach): Palm Beach Dramaworks is a professional nonprofit theater company that engages, entertains, and educates audiences with proactive and timeless productions. Beginning May 20, The Belle of Amherst, a play based on the life of Emily Dickinson, will take the stage. This one-woman show tells the story of the independent poet through her letters, verse, and the playwright's rich imagination. MOSAIC offer: Save $15 on tickets for The Belle of Amherst with discount code MOSAIC.
- Palm Beach Photographic Centre (West Palm Beach): The Palm Beach Photographic Centre offers a world-class museum and workshops with master photographers. The museum hosts national, international and local exhibits year round. The Centre's school provides instruction for every level of photographer from beginner to the seasoned photographer. MOSAIC offer: 50% off private Smartphone FOTOwalk lessons in May for up to four participants. Call (561) 253-2600 to schedule.
- Paris Ballet at the Kravis Center (West Palm Beach): Paris Ballet's mission is to provide students with the best training in dance, support their mental and physical growth and development, and boost their self-confidence through performance opportunities. They strive to enhance the lives in the community through the beauty of the fine art of dance. MOSAIC offer: 25% off any seats in the Orchestra and Grand Tier.
- Resource Depot (West Palm Beach): Turn waste into wonder. Resource Depot collects donations from businesses and individuals and redistributes the items to teachers, artists, families, and other non-profit organizations, encouraging creative, hands-on learning and innovation. Their initiatives encourage everyone to reuse their materials while educating youth about the impacts they can have on our planet. MOSAIC offer: BOGO Bins at Materials Marketplace, or 25% off purchases from the TreasuRE Boutique.
- Taras Oceanographic Foundation (West Palm Beach): Calling all dolphin lovers! Taras Oceanographic Foundation aims to educate the next generation of dolphin and ocean enthusiasts with their dolphin tours. Learn how you can help make a difference for these majestic aquatic animals. MOSAIC offer: 15% off regular dolphin expeditions. Call 855-FINS-400 with promo code MOSAIC2022.
- Visit Palm Beach (West Palm Beach): Visit Palm Beach is an expert navigator and premier provider of recreational activities, tours, excursions, rentals and events. They offer catamaran sightseeing, sunset and specialty cruises, jet skis, kayaks, paddle boards, snorkeling, Peanut Island adventures, e-scooters, biking, fishing, history and nature tours, and many more things to enjoy. MOSAIC offer: 22% off all Visit Palm Beach public catamaran cruises and guided Segway Sightseeing Tours during May 2022.
- Yesteryear Village Living History Park (West Palm Beach): Go back in time at one of Palm Beach County's most unique cultural attractions. Yesteryear Village is an outdoor living history park. Kids love this interactive experience that transports you into another time period where you can chat with the town residents. MOSAIC offer: $3 off admission for up to four people. Valid only during Living History Park operational hours.
For more information on cultural experiences in The Palm Beaches, as well as updates on events and upcoming special offers for MOSAIC, please visit MOSAICPBC.com.
The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida's Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council's complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, complimentary tips, and enhanced access to local events, talent, and venues.
