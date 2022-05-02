Minuteman Press Franchise in Westfield, NJ Wins Small Business of the Year

WESTFIELD, N.J., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Minuteman Press franchise located at 334 South Avenue E in Westfield, New Jersey, has won the Small Business of the Year Award from the Gateway Regional Chamber of Commerce (GRCC). Owner Jim Mooney accepted the award on behalf of Minuteman Press in Westfield at the GRCC 110th Annual Awards Dinner held on March 31st, 2022.
According to the awards program, Minuteman Press in Westfield was awarded Small Business of the Year for "being exemplary members" who are generous with their time, advice, and support to the Chamber and the overall business community.
Jim says, "It is such an honor to be recognized by the Gateway Regional Chamber of Commerce as their Small Business of the Year. We have a lot of pride when we see our work displayed or distributed in the community – storefronts, window signage, direct mail, brochures, business cards – and we are thrilled to receive such a prestigious award acknowledging our hard work and commitment to our clients."
Minuteman Press in Westfield has been operated by Jim and his son Seamus since July 2018. Jim's professional background includes managing strategic marketing for multi-unit franchise brands across various industries. Jim says, "As the majority of my career was spent in franchise marketing, I am a true believer in franchising. Because I worked in advertising agencies where we had production and graphic design capabilities, I was very comfortable buying this business."
Jim continues, "I look at Minuteman Press as an ad agency for other businesses in Westfield and the surrounding towns. My career skills match up really well with what we are doing, and I am proud of our capabilities as well as the infrastructure we have in place being part of the Minuteman Press franchise family."
Speaking of family, while Jim concentrates on marketing the business, his son Seamus handles the bulk of the operations. Jim says, "Seamus is fantastic as our Vice President of Operations and I couldn't do this without him. We're a good team because we complement each other's skills."
Jim concludes, "This award means so much to us. We are excited about keeping our momentum going helping our clients with everything they need in terms of printing, marketing, and promoting their business."
For more information about Minuteman Press in Westfield, NJ, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/nj/westfield/.
Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com.
Media Contact:
Minuteman Press International
Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370
cbiscuiti@mpihq.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/820445b0-ca9e-4a5b-b945-2e419a0b90a6
