Billet Industries Celebrates 50 Years in Business

YORK, Pa., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billet Industries, Inc. is celebrating their 50th year in business. As a leading provider of precision machining, fabrication, and contract manufacturing, they are a trusted partner to clients throughout North America.
In June of 1972 Billet Tool was founded by Keith Billet in Mount Wolf, Pennsylvania. He had completed his Tool & Die Apprenticeship prior to being drafted and honorably serving in the US Army during Vietnam. With his GI Bill benefit, Keith attended college in Delaware and earned his business degree. He utilized that combination of skills and a $10,000 family loan to start his tool and die business in a small garage that had previously housed a butcher shop. One of his first projects was making chicken cutters and one of his earliest customers was Bradley Lifting, who is still a customer today.
In 1975 Billet Tool moved to a larger location in Wrightsville, and then in 1991 built a larger facility in East York where they are still located. In 1994 they purchased ACS Tool and the two entities merged to became Billet Industries, Inc. This acquisition made it necessary to add an addition to the building, which was completed in 1995 and more than doubled the total manufacturing space.
Keith's son Troy Billet joined the company in 1989 after completing his service in the US Navy. He first worked part-time while attending college, then full-time after graduating from Penn State with a degree in Management. Troy held various positions in purchasing and operations. This father-son team enjoyed nearly 30 years of working together to grow and prosper the business. In 2015 Keith retired and Troy became President and sole owner. Since both Keith and Troy are veterans, Billet Industries is a second-generation, veteran-owned contract manufacturer.
Billet Industries has many long tenured employees. "One employee has been with the company since 1983 and 24% of the employees have been with the company more than 15 years," said Troy Billet, President of Billet Industries. "I'm very proud of our experienced team. From machinists and manufacturing engineers, to a variety of other skillsets, we have a group of people who truly care about each other and the work they do."
To mark their 50th year in business, Billet Industries created a special commemorative coin. You can reach out to sales@billet-industries.com and let them know where to send you one of your own.
To learn more about Billet Industries services visit their website www.billet-industries.com
At Billet Industries we support your contract manufacturing needs from prototype through production. We deliver customized, value-added service on even the most challenging jobs. Utilizing the latest technical resources, stringent AS9100D / ISO9001 quality control, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, we eliminate risk for our clients by providing dependable, defect-free components. Billet Industries is a second-generation, veteran-owned contract manufacturer located in York, Pennsylvania. Since 1972, our team has been a valued partner to our customers and clients throughout North America.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea70c951-678e-4dcb-b92f-0529b55e30a8
Media contact: Troy Billet 717-840-0280 ext. 107 tbillet@billet-industries.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
