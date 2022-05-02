Questex's Vibe Conference Connected the On-Premise Beverage Community to Collaborate, Network and Discuss Innovation

NEW YORK, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, Questex's Vibe Conference, the premiere on-premise beverage conference for beverage executives, attracted more than 700 attendees including chain restaurants, hotels, cruise lines, airlines, distributors, consultants, and agencies, a 25% increase compared to 2021. The conference was held at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, CA.



Tim McLucas, Vice President of Bar & Restaurant Group, said, "We are thrilled with the success of this year's Vibe Conference, and to attract an expanded number of delegates eager to meet new customers, and learn how they can support one another at this important time of opportunity. Labor shortages, supply chain issues, inflationary pressures, and changes in consumer behavior from the pandemic have significantly impacted the beverage industry, demonstrating the importance of gathering top beverage executives to discuss new ideas and solutions to address these challenges, for future growth and success."

Throughout the three days, attendees learned about the latest beverage trends through education workshops, beverage tastings, research sessions and networking opportunities.

In addition, the 2022 Jim Flaherty Legends and Innovator award winners were named. Larry Sturcken, Managing Director – Customer Development National On Premise Accounts, E&J Gallo was awarded the Jim Flaherty Legends Award, while Matthew Von Ertfelda, Senior Vice President | Global, US and Canada Food + Beverage, Marriott was awarded the Innovator Award.

Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) is a 501(c)(3) a national non-profit and the charity of choice for the Vibe Conference. It was founded by members of the beverage vertical. CORE raised a total of more than $103,488 for families in the food and beverage industry facing terminal illnesses or sudden losses.

Vibe Conference 2023 will take place February 27-March 1 at Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina. For sponsorship opportunities contact the Vibe Conference team here https://www.vibeconference.com/vibe-contact.

To learn more about the Vibe Conference, visit: https://www.vibeconference.com.

About Vibe Conference

Vibe Conference is the premier event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers. The top on-premise conference is held annually and involves high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. The 2023 conference will be held at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina February 27-March 1, 2023.



About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.