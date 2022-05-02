Global Banknote/Currency Sorter Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Banknote/Currency Sorter Market is projected to grow from USD 6.81 billion in 2022 to USD 10.21 billion at a CAGR value of 8.2% from 2022 to 2027.
The growing number of cash transactions, increasing volume of currency in circulation, and growing instances of counterfeit notes are propelling the growth of the market.
Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 131 Figures spread through 154 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Banknote/Currency Sorter Market - Forecast to 2027''
Key Market Insights
- As per the product type outlook, the note sorter & counter is expected to be the largest segment in the banknote/currency sorter market from 2022 to 2027
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- As per the sorter machine size outlook, the medium size segment is expected to be the largest segment in the banknote/currency sorter market from 2022 to 2027
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global banknote/currency sorter market from 2022 to 2027
- Giesecke & Devrient, Glory Global Solutions, GRG Banking, Laurel Bank Machines Co. Ltd., De La Rue, Cummins-Allison, Goznak, Toshiba, Cash Processing Solutions, Semacon, Magner, Cassida Corporation, Crane Payment Innovations, Royal Sovereign, Guao Electronic, PT. Murni Solusindo Nusantara, ABANA Enterprises Group Co., PROCOIN GmbH, SPRINTQUIP PTY LTD, and Questex LLC., among others, are some of the key players in the banknote/currency sorter market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/banknote-currency-sorter-market-3785
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Note Sorter & Counter
- Coin Sorter & Counter
- Currency Counterfeit Detector
Sorter Machine Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Small Size
- Medium Size
- Large Size
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Retailers
- Banks & Financial Institutions
- Casinos
- Transport Authorities
- Other End-Users
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 602 666 7238
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.