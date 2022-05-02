New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246023/?utm_source=GNW
Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.5% over the period 2020-2027. Non-Solid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.4% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solid segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $308.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.9% CAGR
The Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$308.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Disrupted Supply Chains, Weak Business Confidence & Virus Led
Economic Slowdown Impacts Prospects for Aluminum Electrolytic
Capacitors
Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 &
2Q2020
Global GDP Growth (In %) for the Years 2019, 2020 & 2021
Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Capacitors: An Introduction
Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor (AEC)
Key Applications
Key Applications of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs) by
End-Use Sector: A Snapshot
AECs Requirement by Select End-Use Applications
Outlook
Solid AECs Register Faster Growth
China Retains Largest Share of AEC Market
Competition
Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacity Competitor Market Shares
(in %) for 2019
Chinese Players Vie for Bigger Share
Supply Chain Structure: An Overview
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Miniaturization Trend and Space-Saving Constraints in Modern
Devices Spurs Innovations
Surface Mount Devices Gain Popularity
Flat Structure Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Gain Interest
Organic Polymer Cathodes Gain Prominence
Telecom Upheaval to Provide Boost to Hybrid Aluminum
Electrolytic Capacitors
A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers in
the Consumer Electronics End-Use Sector
Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of
Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities for
Players in the Electronics Value Chain: Global Smart Homes
Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and
2022
Global Television Shipments in Million Units: 2015-2022
Computers and Peripherals: An Important Segment
Mobile Computing & Wider Adoption of BYOD Concept Impacts PC Sales
Wider Proliferation of Mobile Devices Contracts AEC Shipments
in Computers & Peripherals Vertical
Recovery in Global PC Shipments Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic
Bodes Well for Market Growth
Opportunity Indicator: Global PC Shipments (In Million Units)
for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 & 2023
AEC Demand in the Industrial Sector
AECs Assume Critical Importance in Inverters
General-Use Inverters
Inverter Air Conditioners
Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Extends New
Opportunities
Global Industrial Automation Market by Segment (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Factory Automation and
Process Automation
Post COVID-19 As Technology Steps Forward to Help With Social
Distancing, Renewed Focus Will Be Shed on Industrial
Automation
Growing Penetration of Industrial Robots Perks Up Demand Growth
As a Lesson Learnt in Social Distancing from the COVID-19
Pandemic, Use of Industrial Robots to Spike in the Post COVID
-19 Period: Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10,000
Workers) for the Years 2019 & 2023
Expanding Role of Process Control Equipment
Rise in Demand for UPS Systems Augurs Well for Market Growth
Expanding Pace in Telecommunication Sector Favors Market Growth
Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion)
and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015
through 2019
Surging Investments on Advanced Telecom Infrastructure Builds
New Momentum
Accelerating Expansion of 5G to Drive Growth
Global Mobile Connections by Network Type (in %) for 2019 and 2025
5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
Automotive Sector?s Increased Thrust on Electronics Drives New
Demand for AECs
Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID -19 to Support Demand
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Growing Emphasis on Intelligent Highway to Drive Increase in
AECs Share in Automotive Sector
Potential Opportunities in the Electric Vehicles Segment
Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the
Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Rising Focus on Renewable Energy Accelerates Market Prospects
Share of Renewable Energy in Energy Generation: 2008-2022
Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Augurs
Well for AECs
With Telemedicine Gaining Spotlight Amid COVID-19, Demand for
AECs to Remain Strong in the Post COVID-19 Period
Key Issues for AECs Market
