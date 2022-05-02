The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) Celebrates 30-Year Milestone, Concludes 30th Annual Spring Congress

Boca Raton, FL, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year's Congress theme was: "Eat, Fuel, Heal: Nurturing the Second Brain," and focused on nutrition as a clinical intervention for the treatment of chronic diseases, improvement of wellbeing, and extension of the lifespan. Addressing the continuously rising prevalence of chronic disease, worsened global health, and current standardized forms of care, the Congress agenda delved into evidence-backed, nutrition-based approaches to personalized medicine tailored to the modern patient.

Over three days, a total of 150 diverse educational sessions led by close to 100 speakers addressed cutting-edge topics focused on extending healthspan, promoting whole-person care, and balancing an increasingly systemically imbalanced patient population. The event featured two pre-conference workshops, ten professional medical education sessions, and five distinct daily afternoon tracks, including a brand-new track offered in partnership with A4M sister brand Cardiometabolic Health Congress. This partnership made it the first Congress to integrate anti-aging strategies with strategies to prevent and treat cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, and hypertension. In addition, four in-depth education programs ran throughout Congress, offering certifications in peptide therapeutics, advanced endocrinology, biologic triads, and medical cannabinoids.

Renowned educators and industry-leading speakers shared their expertise with attendees, including keynote presenters David Katz, MD, MPH, FACPM, FACP, FACLM, Neal Barnard, MD, FACC, and Linda Shiue, MD. Famed nutrition researcher and president of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, Dr. Barnard, introduced attendees to practical diet-based strategies for hormone balancing during his lecture "Your Body in Balance: The New Science of Food, Hormones, and Health." During his keynote "The Case for Diet as a Vital Sign," integrative medicine specialist and founder of Yale University's Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center, Dr. Katz presented the importance of population dietary trends and their role as indicators of health.

The third and final keynote session was led by the director of culinary medicine at Kaiser Permanente San Francisco and professionally trained chef Dr. Shiue. As part of her lecture "Culinary Medicine as Clinical Intervention," Dr. Shiue brought her education to life on stage with a cooking demonstration of one of her popular recipes for healthy aging.

Congress attendees had the opportunity to enhance their conference experience with exclusive access to over 200 exhibiting companies and sponsored professional medical education sessions. Representing the most innovative products and services in anti-aging and longevity science, this year's exhibiting companies showcased novel therapeutic products, devices, and services designed with practitioners and their patients in mind.

For 30 years, A4M has been at the forefront of science and anti-aging technology, organizing meetings hailed as some of the most innovative and exciting events in our industry. After another successful conference, the company now begins to gear up for its most impactful event yet – the 30th Annual World Congress themed "LongevityFest" in Las Vegas, NV, between December 9-11, 2022.

###

About the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine & Metabolic Medical Institute:

Rooted in a forward-focused mission to redefine modern medicine, The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) is the established global leader for continuing medical education in longevity medicine, metabolic resilience, and whole-person care. The Metabolic Medical Institute (MMI) serves as a branch of A4M that delivers graduate-level education designed to produce the complete practitioner in all aspects of anti-aging medicine. MMI has adopted a variety of educational resources to deliver in-person, online, synchronous, and asynchronous mixed-methods learning experiences ranging from one-day workshops to month-long courses. Together, A4M/MMI is comprised of over 26,000 members and provides an advanced network of continuing medical education opportunities, including traditional CME events, intensive curriculum-based courses, university-level certification programs, in-depth workshops, and more.

Liz Wheeler American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) 561-997-0112 liz.wheeler@a4m.com