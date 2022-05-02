FinovateSpring Returns to San Francisco with Live Showcase Conference Featuring Disruptive Fintech Solutions

NEW YORK, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Informa Connect's FinovateSpring returns to the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel on May 18-20 for its first in-person, West Coast fintech conference since 2019. More than 1,100 senior executives will hear from over 100 speakers and see live product demos from more than 50 fintech solutions providers.



Understanding the importance of providing virtual access to as much conference content as possible, FinovateSpring will offer digital passes to the event so anyone can join from anywhere in the world. For in-person registration or to secure a digital pass, please visit https://informaconnect.com/finovatespring/booking-options.

More than 270 financial institutions have registered their representatives to attend FinovateSpring 2022, including all top 10 U.S. banks. Along with expert advice from key influencers, FinovateSpring is well known for spotlighting new fintech innovations from seed-stage startups to established leaders. Hand-picked solutions providers are given seven minutes to demo their product or service in real time, with no PowerPoint presentations or canned videos allowed. This highly efficient Finovate format is valued by the many senior-level decision-makers who attend.

In addition, dozens of FinovateSpring panels, sessions and keynotes will address the most critical challenges facing the industry, including How to Win the War for Fintech Talent, Why Digital Transformation Projects Generally Fail – And How To Make Sure Yours Doesn't, The Three Cs of Innovation, 21st Century Lending - Harnessing New Tech To Meet The Changing Needs Of Consumers & Small Businesses, Financial Crime & Cyber Threats – How New Technology Can Change The Game, and many more.

FinovateSpring also means unparalleled networking opportunities to connect directly to innovators behind the most exciting tech in finance. Meet leading fintechs, platform players, financial institutions, regulators and investors redefining the future of financial services worldwide. The unique high-impact networking sessions and 1-on-1 meetings are the heart of Finovate conferences. The event's innovative matchmaking tool makes it easier than ever to search, find and engage with the people who can move your business forward.

C-level execs, SVPs, founders, directors, division heads, compliance officers, presidents, change officers, technical officers, EVPs, transformation officers and many others will be represented by those who attend FinovateSpring 2022. To see who is registered and learn more information, visit https://informaconnect.com/finovatespring/ .

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. For more information visit www.finovate.com .

General Contact

Finovate

www.Finovate.com

(800) 418-0980

Info@Finovate.com

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.IBN.fm

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com