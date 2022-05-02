LIVENTO GROUP ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW OFFICE IN PRAGE FOR BOXO PRODUCTIONS

New York, NY, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuGene International, Inc./Livento Group LLC. NUGN today announced the establishment of a new office in Prague that will focus on boosting BOXO's brand awareness, marketing performance, media relations, and strategic growth. This is the first of multiple offices BOXO hopes to open in order to establish a presence in key industry locations.

We are also pleased to announce the addition of three members to our team. First and foremost, Simon Sandoval has joined us as an Independent Director and will be responsible for overall strategic business advisory. Sandoval comes with 21 years of experience in C-Suite business management, having spent 14 years as Managing Director of Berkshire Hills Capital Group .

We would also like to welcome Michal Zelezny and Cédric François to the BOXO team. Zelezny is the owner of multiple successful businesses, having clients like Procter & Gamble , Valeo and others. He brings extensive experience as an entrepreneur and will be overseeing BOXO's operations and strategy. Cédric François is an ambitious final year student of International Business and Trade at Thomas More University College who joined the business to support marketing and investor relations activity. In addition to his studies, he brings experience as an account manager at Digital River , and specializes in finance, capital markets, and OTC.

"The team will be developing and implementing complex marketing strategies, directly engaging and managing marketing projects, and translating the company's business objectives into targeted marketing aimed at driving revenue. They will identify and track key metrics which will help determine the best positioning for BOXO's film projects" commented Justin Mathews. BOXO's Prague team will work alongside producers Ara Keshishian, Petr Jakl and Martin Barab to maximize the use of their media resources.

One of the developments the team will be completing this week, is the creation of a token mascot as well as several NFT designs. "We will be finalizing the strategy and mechanics for the exact use of the NFTs, which will be offered to the trading community and NFT enthusiasts alike," stated Stybr. "Details concerning the management of their use, partners involved, operation and execution should all be completed shortly."

"Our aim is to double our initial target of 6 films per year by 2023. I am personally flying into Miami and Los Angeles from May 31 to June 8 to secure our deal flow, meet distribution companies and key partners," stated Stybr. "We want to set the wheels in motion as quickly and efficiently as possible, given the typical lengthy production times for Hollywood productions."

About Livento Group LLC

Livento Group NUGN is focused on acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company recently launched BOXO Productions, a film and television production subsidiary led by top actor and producers in the industry. For more information, visit https://www.liventogroup.com/ and www.boxoproductions.com .

