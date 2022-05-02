Carbon Fiber Bike Frames Market to Reach USD 6,796 Million by 2029 | Market Size, Business Scenario, Share and Research by Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the carbon fiber bike frames Market. The market for carbon fiber bike frames market will witness a CAGR of 5.9% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. It is expected to reach above USD 6,796 Million by 2029 from USD 3,986 Million in 2020. Exactitude Consultancy provides in-depth Analysis in its report, titled, "Carbon Fiber Bike Frames market, 2022-2029."
Carbon fiber bike frames are main used in high-end racing bicycles and as a new material, it's mainly only used in the frames, forks, wheel sets and other places.
Carbon fiber composite is an increasingly popular non-metallic often used in bicycles. Though fairly expensive, it is very light and strong, and has qualities that make it resistant to corrosion and capable of withstanding whatever pressure one may place on it. This material can be manipulated into the desired shape. Reach out to us for more information about how these will affect market-related decisions to achieve potential growth.
Industry Insights:
Bridgestone:
Overview: Bridgestone Corporation and Michelin Group will deliver a shared perspective regarding material circularity and the ambition to increase the utilization of recovered carbon black material in tires. The joint presentation will take place at the Smithers Recovered Carbon Black Conference in Amsterdam on November 22, 2021.
BMC:
BMC has released a carbon version of its Roadmachine X, which was originally unveiled as an alloy bike back in 2018. The new all-carbon frameset is aimed at the more adventurous end of the road market, with endurance-focused geometry and clearance for tyres up to 33mm wide – slotting it neatly into the growing ‘gravel adjacent' category, BikeRadar's favorite phrase of the moment.
Product Portfolio: The Company has a product portfolio of Carbon Fiber Bike Frames that includes:
PU microspheres: The company is offering the Carbon Fiber Bike product used in various applications such as Bicycle Specialty Store, Sports Shop and Online Volume
As a part of Carbon Fiber Bike Frames market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:
|Attributes
|Details (Current Scenario)
|Base-Year
|2020-2021
|Historic Data
|2019-2020
|Forecast Period
|2022-2029
| Regions Covered
|
| By Type/function
|
|By Application
|
|CAGR (XX%)
|5.9 % (Current Market Analysis)
|Customization Available
|Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization)
|Delivery Format
|PDF, and Excel through Email
What are the market factors that are explained in the report?
-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.
-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.
-Analytical Tools: The Global Carbon Fiber Bike Frames Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.
The Carbon Fiber Bike Frames Market has been studied via primary and secondary research methods. The findings were validated by speaking to industry experts. We have a data estimation model to predict the rate of growth of the market up to 2029.
