A. Duie Pyle Wins American Trucking Association's President's Trophy

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 98-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces its recognition as an American Trucking Association President's Trophy winner. The award is the highest safety award available to motor carriers in the United States, and Pyle demonstrated its commitment to safety after driving more than 83 million miles. This marks the fifth time that Pyle has received the President's Trophy, having also been honored in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2017.



"The ATA President's Trophy is one of the most coveted in the industry and recognizes a motor carrier's outstanding commitment to highway safety industry wide," said Jacob Pierce, Executive Director of the ATA Safety Management Council. "A. Duie Pyle goes above and beyond to promote safety and is respected by all in the trucking industry for their dedication to operating at the highest level."

The President's Trophy recognizes motor carriers across three different categories: under 25 million miles driven, between 25 to 100 million miles driven and over 100 million miles driven. Pyle was recipient in the category of 25 to 100 million miles driven. Judges for the award consist of top motor carrier safety professionals and commercial vehicle enforcement personnel.

"Safety is good business. Whether it's the health and safety of our own employees or that of those who our drivers share the roads with on a daily basis, safety matters to us," said Peter Dannecker, VP of Risk and Integrated Resources at Pyle. "What makes this such a prestigious national award is the comprehensive judging process and its recognition of the efforts of the entire Pyle team. The President's Trophy can only be earned when everyone at the company embraces safety and contributes to the result."

As a leading transportation and distribution provider, Pyle offers a complete range of integrated supply chain solutions through its LTL, Dedicated, Brokerage, and Warehousing & Distribution services. With an extensive network of assets, advanced shipment tracking capabilities, modern fleet, and dedication to safety and customer service, Pyle consistently provides exceptional service that exceeds customer expectations. The premier provider develops strategies with the future in mind, resulting in a focus and commitment to its business, customers, communities, employees and the environment. Those efforts are reflected by being honored for the dedication to safety across the entire company.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 98 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 27 LTL service centers and 16 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 3.5 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

