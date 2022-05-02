BCS Financial Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

CHICAGO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCS Financial was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Company of the Year - Up to 25,000 Employees category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards® today.
BCS, wholly-owned by all Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) primary licensees and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, received this award based on its development of several innovative products and services in response to the changing insurance industry.
A panel of judges was impressed with three innovations in particular:
- a Critical Illness product rider that provides support for severe mental illness;
- a Reinsurance product offering that helps health plans offset the cost of gene therapies; and
- new partnerships that expand cyber protection for consumers
"We have created a culture of innovation at BCS, and we are honored that it is being recognized," said Peter Costello, BCS President and Chief Executive Officer. "These innovations aren't just part of what we do, they also represent who we are, and where we believe the industry should be headed to increase access to healthcare and be a force for good in our communities."
The American Business Awards are the USA's premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About BCS Financial
BCS Financial Corporation has more than 70 years of experience delivering a wide range of insurance and financial solutions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations nationwide and globally. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company, 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, and 4 Ever Life International, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. Learn more at bcsf.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
