Donatos Adds Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza and Salad to Menu

Columbus, Ohio, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donatos is pleased to introduce its Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza and Chicken Bacon Ranch salad to the menu at all of its traditional locations for a limited time beginning on May 2.

Known for its thin crust pizzas covered abundantly Edge to Edge® with fresh, premium toppings, the family-owned company is excited to add this new pizza and salad to complement what has become one of the brand's most popular sandwiches, the Chicken Bacon Ranch sub.

"We are really excited to introduce the Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza and salad to our customers," said Carol Pasquariello, senior vice president of Marketing at Donatos. "They've already made the Chicken Bacon Ranch sub our second-highest selling sub, and we know they are going to love this new pizza and salad. Both scored very high in sensory panels and this flavor profile is extremely popular with consumers."

The Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza features chicken breast, hardwood smoked bacon, smoked provolone, Romano, Roma tomatoes, and comes drizzled with ranch dressing. The Chicken Bacon Ranch salad, which is available in the entrée size or party salad size, features Chicken breast, hardwood smoked bacon, Asiago, Roma tomatoes, and is served with ranch dressing.

As an added convenience, all menu items – pizzas, oven-baked subs and wings, salads, appetizers, desserts, and drinks – can be ordered online at donatos.com or via the brand's app and are available for pick-up and delivery.

About Donatos

Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos in 1963. With 386 locations in 22 states, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 169 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos' products are also proudly served in 217 non-traditional locations (207 locations with Red Robin, nine sports and entertainment venues, and one REEF Kitchen). For more information about Donatos, visit donatospizzafranchise.com, like on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram.

