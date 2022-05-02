Donatos Adds Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza and Salad to Menu

Columbus, Ohio, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donatos is pleased to introduce its Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza and Chicken Bacon Ranch salad to the menu at all of its traditional locations for a limited time beginning on May 2.
Known for its thin crust pizzas covered abundantly Edge to Edge® with fresh, premium toppings, the family-owned company is excited to add this new pizza and salad to complement what has become one of the brand's most popular sandwiches, the Chicken Bacon Ranch sub.
"We are really excited to introduce the Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza and salad to our customers," said Carol Pasquariello, senior vice president of Marketing at Donatos. "They've already made the Chicken Bacon Ranch sub our second-highest selling sub, and we know they are going to love this new pizza and salad. Both scored very high in sensory panels and this flavor profile is extremely popular with consumers."
The Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza features chicken breast, hardwood smoked bacon, smoked provolone, Romano, Roma tomatoes, and comes drizzled with ranch dressing. The Chicken Bacon Ranch salad, which is available in the entrée size or party salad size, features Chicken breast, hardwood smoked bacon, Asiago, Roma tomatoes, and is served with ranch dressing.
As an added convenience, all menu items – pizzas, oven-baked subs and wings, salads, appetizers, desserts, and drinks – can be ordered online at donatos.com or via the brand's app and are available for pick-up and delivery.
About Donatos
Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos in 1963. With 386 locations in 22 states, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 169 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos' products are also proudly served in 217 non-traditional locations (207 locations with Red Robin, nine sports and entertainment venues, and one REEF Kitchen). For more information about Donatos, visit donatospizzafranchise.com, like on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram.
Attachment
Dave Parsons Donatos 614-416-7722 dparsons@donatos.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.