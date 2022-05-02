Sorrento Announces Full Enrollment of Phase I Study of Intranasal STI-9199 (COVISHIELD™ IN), a Potent Neutralization Antibody Against Omicron BA.2 and All Variants of Concern

The Phase I safety and pharmacokinetic study in 24 healthy volunteers has completed enrollment. The study is still blinded, but only 5 minor adverse events requiring no treatment have been reported in the entire study to date, similar to the safety profile observed in Sorrento's COVIDROPSTM (STI-2099) product candidate in Phase I and two Phase II studies (US and UK).

STI-9199 has demonstrated in vitro and in vivo activity against all SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including the Omicron strain BA.1, Omicron BA.1.1 and Omicron BA.2.

Separate Phase II/III pivotal studies in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients is planned in the US, China and Mexico for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) submissions.

STI-9199 has the potential to address the significant unmet medical need in the multi-billion dollar market of neutralization antibody (nAb) for COVID-19 for rapid outpatient treatment immediately upon detection effective across all variants of concern (Most of the EUA-approved nAbs are no longer active against the Omicron variants, other than a single EUA-approved nAb that is still on the market.)

SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE ", Sorrento", ))) today announced that its Phase I study of intranasal (IN) STI-9199 (COVISHIELDTM IN) has been fully enrolled in healthy volunteers. The study is currently still blinded and ongoing. The safety profile of STI-9199 (COVISHIELDTM IN) to date is similar to Sorrento's Phase II compound STI-2099 (COVIDROPSTM) with only transient adverse events, mild in severity and requiring no treatment. This was expected given that in nearly 300 patients treated with COVIDROPSTM, a benign safety profile was also observed.

The Phase II/III studies are expected to be conducted in several countries (USA, China and Mexico). Sorrento plans to discuss with the FDA and other regulatory authorities the most appropriate end-points for the pivotal study that could result in an EUA, assuming the trials meet the efficacy end-points of the pivotal study.

The neutralizing antibody of STI-9199 is delivered as drops into the nose and, unlike most of the EUA-approved intravenously administered neutralizing antibodies, it has demonstrated in vitro and in vivo activity against the Omicron BA.2 variant, as well as all other SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. This intranasal approach has the potential to target Omicron in the upper airways and lungs. Although several neutralizing antibodies were shown to be quite effective during the initial outbreak of COVID-19, the initially EUA-cleared antibodies have had to be withdrawn from the market due to their lack of activity against the Omicron variants, and only a single EUA antibody, delivered by intravenous injection, is still available on the market for COVID-19 patients in need.

"We are encouraged by the speed with which this study enrolled, as the IND was just cleared two months ago," said Dr. Mike Royal, Chief Medical Officer of Sorrento. "We anticipate the Phase II/III studies will enroll very quickly given the significant increase in BA.2 cases worldwide and the non-invasive treatment approach. These studies have the potential to support EUA submission in the near future".

