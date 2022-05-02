Alpine IQ creates a frictionless bridge that empowers brands and their retail partners to achieve shared objectives in the cannabis industry

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ, the leading data and marketing solutions provider for cannabis retailers, today announced the launch of ‘Brands', a first-of-its-kind product suite designed to enable cannabis brands to reach their customers directly, while also providing a data conduit to optimize shared strategies with retail partners through real time analysis, marketing campaigns, promotion tracking, and intelligent sales insights tools.

"The Alpine IQ Brands platform is a robust tool that was designed to alleviate the complicated manual sharing of responsibilities and channel management between Brands and Retail teams throughout the lifecycle of the relationship," says Nicholas Paschal, CEO of Alpine IQ, "With the Brands platform launched, a single solution for retailers and brands to seamlessly share information and make it actionable now exists."

The Brands platform, powered by Alpine IQ's technology, produces real-time data that empowers brands to create market defining customer experiences, such as the ability to view performance analytics, generate DTC loyalty strategies via collectible products, co-marketing with partners across text/email/push/ads, and identify key sales opportunities. Brands that partner with Alpine IQ will have global visibility into their performance across in-network retailers using AIQ as well as out-of-network retailers via inviting them to a completely free version of Alpine IQ.

Brands will be able to create ads inside retailers web apps or native apps, as well as send pre-configured go-to-market messaging campaigns for their retail partners to easily use through "AIQ Recipes," and make every product an interactive collectible through AIQ's QR generator. This process rewards your customers with loyalty points based on product rarity and drives customers back to retail partners by converting points into retailer gift cards powered by the Birchmount Network.

"Without Alpine IQ, tracking key data points from retail partners is virtually impossible," says West Paschal, Chief Revenue Officer of Alpine IQ. "With our new platform, Brands will now have confidence in clean, real-time data that will make their marketing and analytics thrive."

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers the legal cannabis industry by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and cannabis brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry's most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.

For further information about Alpine's Brands product, visit https://alpineiq.com/brands.html , or email sales@alpineiq.com