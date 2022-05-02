Dr Catherine Song Opens New Cosmetic Dentist Practice in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

While studying for her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry, Dr Song began to see the benefit of combining her artistic creativity with her profession. With the encouragement of some of the most acclaimed doctors in aesthetic dentistry, she followed her passion to create Song Cosmetic Dentistry in Beverly Hills.

Always striving forward by utilizing the latest technology and techniques, Dr Song seeks to maintain an excellent, patient focused practice that offers a wide range of services from Invisalign, veneers, teeth whitening to working with root canals and oral hygiene.

Using her skill, detail orientated craftmanship, manual dexterity and artistic eye, Dr Song not only prioritises each patient's oral health, but understands the impact and confidence that a cosmetic dentist can create by helping patients achieve their perfect smile.

Artistic Achievement

Dr Song's Cosmetic Dentistry in Beverly Hills distinguishes itself from other dentist practices through its merging of technical expertise and artistic skill to recreate natural and beautiful smiles.

As a professionally trained artist with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from New York University, Dr Song refined her attention to detail and visual arts skills to enable her to provide some of the finest dentistry and patient care in Los Angeles.

Services

Committed to improving patients' overall health through oral care and giving them the opportunity to boost their self-esteem through cosmetic dentistry, Dr Song uniquely customizes her treatment for each individual.

Here is an example of the list of services that Dr Song provides as a cosmetic dentist in Beverly Hills:

Cosmetic Dentistry:

First impressions are everything.

This is way any form of imperfection, such as, discoloured, chipped or misaligned teeth can make you self-conscious about your smile.

Dr Song offers a wide range of techniques like whitening, bonding, enamel shaping and porcelain veneers, to give you back your confidence.

General Dentistry:

By providing dental care through X-rays, diagnosis, patient education and treatment, Dr Song generates a plan to combat cavities and gum disease.

This may include services that are aimed towards prevention and maintenance of the overall health of your teeth and gums, such as, deep cleaning, sealants, dental fillings and crowns.

Prosthodontics:

Dr Song provides creative solutions to fix years of wear and tear, trauma which causes damage or loss of natural teeth and ways to replace missing teeth and gums.

She does this by reconstructing function and appearance through the use of dental prostheses including crowns, implants and dentures.

Endodontics:

Patient care is as important as oral care.

This is why Dr Song provides comfort and encouragement to her patients who are undergoing a root canal treatment, with her emphasis on relieving their suffering from infection and pain.

Orthodontics:

A good dentist will leave the decision to use Invisalign or braces to the patient.

If you have crooked or spaced teeth that you want to be realigned, then Dr Song offers Orthodontic treatment that can lead to greater ease in brushing, fix abnormal bites, while creating a beautiful smile.

Oral Hygiene and Cleaning:

Proper brushing technique and oral hygiene are imperative for maintaining healthy teeth and gums.

To combat plaque and gum disease, Dr Song's professional deep cleaning services will leave you with a fresh and healthy mouth.

More information

To find out more about Dr Catherine Song's New Cosmetic Dentist Practice in Beverly Hills, please visit the website at https://www.songdentistryinc.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/dr-catherine-song-opens-new-cosmetic-dentist-practice-in-beverly-hills/

Song Cosmetic Dentistry 300 S Beverly Dr Ste #401 Beverly Hills CA 90212 United States 310-551-2955 https://www.songdentistryinc.com/