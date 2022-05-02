Alexander's Announces First Quarter Financial Results

PARAMUS, N.J., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALEXANDER'S, INC. (New York Stock Exchange: ALX) filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 today and reported:
Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $14.5 million, or $2.84 per diluted share, compared to $17.9 million, or $3.49 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Funds from operations ("FFO") (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $21.8 million, or $4.25 per diluted share, compared to $25.8 million, or $5.03 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has six properties in the New York City metropolitan area.
CONTACT:
GARY HANSEN
(201) 587-8541
Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments, the financial condition of our tenants, general competitive factors and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(tables to follow)
ALEXANDER'S, INC.
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTERS ENDED
MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021
Below is a table of selected financial results.
|QUARTER ENDED
|MARCH 31,
|(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|2022
|2021
|Revenues
|$
|49,215
|$
|56,153
|Net income
|$
|14,532
|$
|17,882
|Net income per common share – basic and diluted
|$
|2.84
|$
|3.49
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|5,124,478
|5,122,206
|FFO (non-GAAP)
|$
|21,785
|$
|25,781
|FFO per diluted share (non-GAAP)
|$
|4.25
|$
|5.03
|Weighted average shares used in computing FFO per diluted share
|5,124,478
|5,122,206
The following table reconciles net income to FFO (non-GAAP):
|QUARTER ENDED
|MARCH 31,
|(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|2022
|2021
|Net income
|$
|14,532
|$
|17,882
|Depreciation and amortization of real property
|7,253
|8,481
|Change in fair value of marketable securities
|-
|(582)
|FFO (non-GAAP)
|$
|21,785
|$
|25,781
|FFO per diluted share (non-GAAP)
|$
|4.25
|$
|5.03
|Weighted average shares used in computing FFO per diluted share
|5,124,478
|5,122,206
FFO is computed in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude net gains from sales of certain real estate assets, real estate impairment losses, depreciation and amortization expense from real estate assets and other specified items, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. FFO and FFO per diluted share are used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a performance measure or cash flow as a liquidity measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. A reconciliation of net income to FFO is provided above.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.