BrainsWay Launches #DontMissAnotherMoment Social Media Campaign to Promote Mental Health Awareness Month

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Israel, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) ("BrainsWay" or the "Company"), a global leader in the advanced noninvasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced the launch of #DontMissAnotherMoment, a social media campaign dedicated to raising awareness and sparking conversation around mental health. The campaign, which is taking place throughout the month of May, encourages people to share photos of their most cherished life moments to affirm their hope that these moments will endure even in the face of mental illness.

During the month of May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, BrainsWay will donate up to $10,000 – with $5 per social share, $2 per social comment, and $1 per social like – to Mental Health America (MHA) in support of its continued efforts to promote mental health for all.

"Sixty million people in the United States face the day-to-day reality of living with a mental illness and every American is impacted through their friends and family," said Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and CEO of BrainsWay. "Mental Health Awareness Month reminds us of what those living with mental illness are missing out on – including some of life's most memorable moments. Our #DontMissAnotherMoment campaign supports those with mental illness by fostering their use of social media to demonstrate how joy can be found – all while raising funds for an incredible charitable organization."

The campaign continues to show BrainsWay's commitment to raising awareness around mental health, as well as modern options for treatment, including Deep TMS™. BrainsWay's Deep TMS treatment is FDA-cleared for patients with depression, including depression with comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and smoking addiction. Through a cushioned helmet, electromagnetic pulses are administered to target deep structures within the brain in order to address the patient's symptoms. The treatment is noninvasive, medication-free, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session.

To be a participant in the campaign, share photos of life moments you would not want to miss and include the hashtag, #DontMissAnotherMoment. You can also share and comment on BrainsWay's social media posts on Facebook , Twitter , and/or Instagram .

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com

