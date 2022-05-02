Tattooed Chef Schedules 2022 First Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

PARAMOUNT, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF ("Tattooed Chef" or the "Company"), a leader in plant-based foods, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 9, 2022 after the close of the stock market. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.
Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial:
- (877) 407-9753 from the U.S.
- (201) 493-6739 internationally.
The call will be webcast and available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.tattooedchef.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.
ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF
Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef's signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower pizza crusts, handheld burritos, and quesadillas, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food and club stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef's e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com.
|INVESTORS
|Stephanie Dieckmann, CFO
|Devin Sullivan, SVP
|Tattooed Chef
|The Equity Group Inc.
|(562) 602-0822
|(212) 836-9608
|dsullivan@equityny.com
|Karin Daly, VP
|The Equity Group Inc.
|(212) 836-9623
|kdaly@equityny.com
