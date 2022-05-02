Montgomery County, Maryland Renews with Conduent Transportation to Manage and Expand Automated Traffic Enforcement Program

New 10-year contract provides automated speed and red-light camera systems designed to enforce traffic laws and make communities safer



FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a global business unit of Conduent Incorporated CNDT, today announced a 10-year contract renewal from Montgomery County, Maryland, to provide automated speed and red-light camera systems designed to enforce traffic laws and make communities safer. The county's program, which Conduent helped launch in 2007, was the first of its kind in the state and is now slated to expand in school and residential areas, as well as at select intersections.

With more than 25 years of experience as an industry leader in traffic enforcement, Conduent Transportation currently operates one out of every four U.S. public safety systems. Independent studies, including one by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), have shown these programs can improve the safety of communities.

A 2016 IIHS study found Montgomery County's program led to a 62-percent reduction in the likelihood that a vehicle was traveling more than 10 mph above the speed limit at camera sites. The program also led to a 39-percent reduction in the likelihood that a crash resulted in an incapacitating or fatal injury, according to the study.

"This has been a highly successful program, and we're proud that it's viewed as a model by many other jurisdictions," said Christopher Tippery, Director of Operations, Automated Traffic Enforcement Unit at the Montgomery County Police Department. "We're pleased to renew and expand our partnership with Conduent to continue making our streets and communities safer."

The program currently includes 77 speed camera systems and 50 red-light camera systems, and the county says it aims to double those numbers over the coming years. Conduent supplies and operates the equipment and associated technology for each system, including its Automated License Plate Recognition solution. The company also provides the software, hardware and video analytics needed to securely store data, process violations and assess the effectiveness of the locations, which are determined by county officials.

"Montgomery County has been a trailblazer in demonstrating the importance of using smart mobility innovations to enhance public safety," said Mark Brewer, President, Transportation Solutions at Conduent. "We're honored they have chosen to extend our valued, 15-year partnership. As an industry leader, our team is committed to giving communities like Montgomery County the technology and the tools they need to keep children and other citizens safe."

The 10-year contract includes a 5-year base term plus five 1-year options. The total value is approximately $116 million.

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based transportation solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in more than 20 countries.

