Franklin Mining Inc. to Begin Raising Funds for Lithium Projects

Carson City, NV, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Mining CEO William Petty FMNJ has been waiting more than a year to receive full approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on the filing of Form 1-A. This allows Franklin Mining to raise up to ten million dollars of funding. Last week, the company received the first sum of money to begin the development phase of mining lithium in Catamarca, Argentina.

Vice President of Operations in South America, Fernando Freudenthal, and Richard Song spent the month of April visiting the proposed mining area in what is known as the Lithium Triangle. This area is where Franklin Mining plans to begin phase one of development, encompassing more than 1600 hectares of land.

"Now that we have full approval by the SEC, as well as a solid team of geologists and lithium specialists, we are excited to begin planning for phase one of development," announced Mr. Petty. "We are also pleased to welcome Richard Song as Vice President of Marketing in Asia. Mr. Song will be working to market our product to lithium buyers in Asia."

