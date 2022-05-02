ñol

Dundee Corporation Provides Target Release Date For First Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Conference Call

by Globe Newswire
May 2, 2022 8:39 AM | 1 min read

TORONTO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation DC DC.PR.B, DC.PR.D))) ("Dundee" or the "Company") announced today that its first quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on May 11, 2022, followed by a conference call with management for investors and analysts on May 12, 2022 at 10:00 am ET.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers or webcast link:

Participant Number (Local): 416-764-8659
Participant number (Toll-free): 1-888-664-6392
Conference ID: 84524620
Audience URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1547286&tp_key=1c7b70d4db

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 pm (ET) May 26, 2022, and can be accessed using the following dial-in numbers:

Encore (Local): 416-764-8677
Encore (Toll-free): 1-888-390-0541
Encore ID: 524620#

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DC.A". Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations
T: (416) 864-3584
E: ir@dundeecorporation.com


