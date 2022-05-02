Metallic Minerals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 5th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metallic Minerals MMNGFMMG)), based in Vancouver, BC, focused on the advancement of its flagship high-grade Keno Silver project in Yukon, Canada, and La Plata silver-gold-copper project in Colorado, USA, today announced that Greg Johnson, Chairman & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 5th, 2022. The Company recently announced an inaugural NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate on La Plata consisting of 985 million pounds of copper equivalent.



DATE: May 2th, 2022

TIME: 11:00am PT | 2:00pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/38xwr5Z

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Company Highlights

Precious and base metals mining exploration company focused on two large-scale, brownfields projects within top North American mining jurisdictions

Flagship Keno Silver Project: 100%-owned, 64 square mile land position in the historic, ultra-high-grade Keno Hill Silver District of Canada's Yukon Territory

Directly adjoins one of the world's highest grade primary silver mines with exceptional power and access infrastructure

Drilling has confirmed the presence of high-grade silver veins as well as newly discovered bulk tonnage silver mineralization

La Plata Copper Project: Inaugural 43-101 mineral resource estimate consisting of 985 million pounds of contained copper announced April 2022 and the deposit remains fully open to expansion at depth and along strike

Located in La Plata mining district of Colorado, USA, 16 untested potential porphyry centers have been identified on the greater La Plata project area, as well as target areas with potential for significant high-grade epithermal silver and gold.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a growth-stage exploration company, focused on high-grade silver and gold projects in underexplored, brownfields mining districts of North America. Our objective is to create shareholder value through a systematic, entrepreneurial approach to exploration in the Keno Hill silver district, La Plata silver-gold-copper district, and Klondike gold district through new discoveries and advancing resources to development. Metallic Minerals has consolidated the second-largest land position in the historic Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, directly adjacent to Alexco Resource Corp's operations, with nearly 300 million ounces of high-grade silver in past production and current M&I resources. The Company's La Plata project in Colorado, USA, hosts an initial NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate consisting of 985 million pounds of copper equivalent. Exploration at the project in southwestern Colorado is targeting a silver and gold-enriched copper porphyry and adjacent high-grade silver and gold epithermal systems. The Company also continues to add new production royalty leases on its holdings in the Klondike gold district in the Yukon. All three districts have seen significant mineral production and have existing infrastructure, including power and road access. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration success on several major precious and base metal deposits, as well as having large-scale development, permitting and project financing expertise.

