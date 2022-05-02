Metallica Metals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 5th

TORONTO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metallica Metals Corp. MM MTALF SY, focused on the high-grade gold-silver Starr Project in northeastern Ontario, Canada, today announced that Aaron Stone, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 5th, 2022



DATE: May 5th, 2022

TIME: 2:30pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/38xwr5Z



Available for 1x1 meetings: May 5-6

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Apr 21, 2022 – Metallica Metals Reports Gold and Silver Assay Results Including 2 g/t Au Over 8.4 m at Powell Zone and 2 g/t Au & 4.8 g/t Ag Over 3.1 m in Starr Central Zone

Dec 22, 2021 – Metallica Metals Closes Private Placement and Announces Corporate Changes

Dec 7, 2021 – Metallica Metals Reports 4.1 g/t Gold over 14.2 m at Starr Central Zone

Nov 25, 2021 – Metallica Metals Intersects High Grade Gold Mineralization in First Drill Holes Completed on Starr Gold-Silver Project

About Metallica Metals

Metallica Metals Corp. is a Canadian junior mining company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "MM". The Company is focused on acquiring and exploring gold-silver and platinum group metal (PGM) properties across Canada. The Company is currently exploring and developing its Starr Gold-Silver Project, and Sammy Ridgeline and Richview Pine PGM projects, which are all located adjacent to advanced mining projects in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://metallica-metals.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Metallica Metals Corp.

Aaron Stone

CEO

+1-514-235-6012

astone@metallica-metals.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com