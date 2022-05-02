Navitas Semiconductor to Report Q1 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, May 12th, 2022

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor NVTS, the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs, today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 12th, 2022. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the company's financial results and answer questions from the financial-analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern that same evening.
GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon (Si) chips, and enables up to 3x more power or 3x faster charging with up to 40% energy savings in half the size & weight and with up to 20% lower system cost. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate power, drive, and control, with additional autonomous-protection and loss-less current-sensing to deliver the smallest, fastest power-conversion performance.
Navitas Q1 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:
When: Thursday, May 12th, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern
Toll Free Dial-in: (844) 467-8023 or (270) 215-9485, Conference ID: 3796294
Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/prudpkfg
Replay: A replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.navitassemi.com/.
About Navitas
Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, protection and sensing to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new-energy markets. Over 145 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 40 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Sustainability is a core focus, as every GaNFast power IC shipped saves 4 kg of CO2 emissions. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.
Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.
Contact Information
Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations
ir@navitassemi.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ed6df32-0080-4e4f-8521-e9bf5b2c637d
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.