Galecto to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. GLTO, a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for cancer and fibrosis, today announced that management will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at the following upcoming conferences:
|BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Tuesday, May 10
|Time:
|3:40 pm ET / 12:40 pm PT
|Presentation:
|Click Here
|A replay of the presentation will be available on the investors portion of the company's website.
|H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
|Date:
|May 23-26
|Time:
|On demand presentation
|Register:
|Click Here
About Galecto
Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 (and the galectin family generally) and LOXL2. Galecto has multiple ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) in a phase 2b trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); (ii) an oral LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a phase 2 trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (iii) an oral galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis and (iv) an oral galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a planned phase 2 trial for the treatment of NSCLC in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®).
Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.
For more information, contact:
|Galecto, Inc.
|Hans Schambye, CEO
|Jon Freve, CFO
|+45 70 70 52 10
|Investors/US
|Media/EU
|Ashley R. Robinson
|Sandya von der Weid
|arr@lifesciadvisors.com
|svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com
|+1 617 430 7577
|+41 78 680 0538
