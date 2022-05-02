Bowlero Corp. to Report Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

RICHMOND, Va., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowlero Corp. BOWL ("Bowlero" or the "Company"), the world's largest owner and operator of bowling centers, will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Wednesday May 11, 2022 after the market closes.
Listeners may access an investor webcast hosted by Bowlero. The webcast and results presentation will be accessible Wednesday May 11, 2022 at 5:30 PM ET in the Events & Presentations section of the Bowlero Investor Relations website at https://ir.bowlerocorp.com/overview/default.aspx.
About Bowlero Corp.
Bowlero Corp. is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 26 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com.
Contacts:
For Media:
ICR, Inc.
Tom Vogel
Tom.Vogel@icrinc.com
For Investors:
ICR, Inc.
Ryan Lawrence
Ryan.Lawrence@icrinc.com
Ashley DeSimone
Ashley.desimone@icrinc.com
