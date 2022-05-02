eMagin to Announce First-Quarter 2022 Results on May 12, 2022

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation or the "Company," EMAN, a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays for high-resolution, AR/VR and other near-eye imaging products, today announced it will release its first-quarter results on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 11:30 a.m. ET on May 12, 2022, to discuss quarterly results, business highlights and outlook. The live, listen-only webcast will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website via https://www.emagin.com/investors/event-webcast. A replay of the event will be available approximately one hour after the live event. To join the conference call within the United States, dial 1-844-308-1725, for international access dial 1-929-517-0939. The passcode for the call is 6240847. All participants are encouraged to join at least 10 minutes before the start of the live event.
About eMagin Corporation
eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology, enabling the visualization of digital information and imagery for world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd™) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.
Contact:
eMagin Corporation
Mark Koch, Chief Financial Officer
845-838-7900
investorrelations@emagin.com
Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.
Nicholas Manganaro
617-542-5300
eman@investorrelations.com
