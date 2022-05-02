CO2 successfully launched on DigiFinex with weekly volume of more than US$ 25 million

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP. (https://CO2-1-0.io), a subsidiary of PHI Group, Inc. (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL) is pleased to announce that the company has successfully launched its token, CO2, on April 22nd, 2022, the same day as the Earth Day to support a better sustainable environment by participating in combating global climate change initiatives. i.e. renewable energy projects, energy saving projects, waste management, forestry projects, and many more.
CO2 has successfully launched on DigiFinex with a weekly volume of more than US$ 25 million and a price range of U$ 0.15 – US$ 0.52/ token. CARBON tokens are currently traded at DigiFinex: http://digifinex.com/en-ww/trade/USDT/CO2
Choky YF Simanjuntak, CEO and Founder of CARBON, stated "We are thrilled and enthusiastic to see the market respond towards our tokens. Despite the low and very volatile price, as a new startup in crypto, a daily trading volume of US$ 3 - 4 million or more than US$ 25 million in a week is a very good market response, an excellent start. We believe Green Investors' and Carbonians' participation will continue to grow in the near future".
Robert Kiyosaki (Personal Financial Book Author #1: Rich Dad Poor Dad) in his discussion with Marin Katusa (The Rise of America) clearly stated that Carbon Credit is bigger than Bitcoin, Oil, and Gold. Carbon Credit is the future of investment. Detail discussion can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkJicKV33Q0 and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nxI1hOEK0m8
The above-mentioned discussion by Kiyosaki and Katusa is affirmed by the latest article issued by Credit Suisse on April 8th, 2022 stating that Carbon is an emerging asset class that could potentially rival the global oil market in size. Investor interest in carbon markets is growing rapidly, as carbon offsets can provide a solution to address the environmental friendliness of portfolios from an ESG perspective (article: https://www.credit-suisse.com/about-us-news/en/articles/news-and-expertise/carbon-markets-invest-in-greenhouse-gas-emissions-202204.html)
Choky added: "Our current price has not represented the true carbon credit value yet, which according to the latest review and analysis should be in the range of US$ 250/ ton CO2equivalent. We will improve market awareness of our CO2 token values. It is in our plan already. It is also giving an excellent opportunity to all eligible green investors and Carbonians to buy our token CO2 on its lowest price/ dip now".
About CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP.
CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP. (https://CO2-1-0.io), a subsidiary of PHI Group, Inc. (www.phiglobal.com, $PHIL), aims to provide a solution to the disruptive new carbon market (voluntary and compliance market) using blockchain-crypto technology, Internet of Things (IoT), and Six Sigma (6σ) methodology, which will empower the real environmentally sustainable projects (renewable energy, energy savings, heat recovery, industrial waste, agriculture, forestry, and many other new technologies), which projects have started in the USA, Vietnam, Indonesia, other ASEAN countries, and worldwide. It has a clear and systematic product development roadmap and the ultimate milestones of the products. The solution, methodology, and improved TACCC (transparent, accurate, consistent, complete, and comparable) business process originally introduced by CO2-1-0 (CARBON) will bring full impact to better environment and life of millions.
CARBON (CO2) is the most environmentally sustainable crypto on earth, developed under BEP-20 (BSC Mainnet) and has passed the CertiK audit, which is the #1 security audit for blockchain protocols, wallets, DApps, and smart contracts. CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP. is based in Wyoming, USA, with a fast-growing community named "Carbonian" all over the world.
CO2 tokens currently traded at DigiFinex:
http://digifinex.com/en-ww/trade/USDT/CO2
About PHI Group, Inc.
PHI Group, Inc. (www.phiglobal.com) is a diversified holding company with a number of subsidiaries, including those engaged in advisory and financial services: (i) PHILUX Capital Advisors, Inc., a Wyoming company specializing in mergers and acquisitions and international capital markets, and (ii) PHILUX Global Funds, a Luxembourg Reserved Alternative Investment Fund, with various sub-funds designed for investment in real estate, blockchain and crypto technologies, agriculture, healthcare, and energy, etc. The Company also invests in select industries and special situations (www.co2-1-0.io) that may substantially enhance shareholder value.
PHILUX Global Funds has focused on working with Vietnam, to be affiliated with World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and fully complying with the Kimberley Certification Process (KPC) to set up a modern diamond exchange in Vietnam, also the first ever in the Asia hemisphere, including processing centers for raw, processed and lab-grown diamonds. Vietnam has all the conditions for rapidly becoming a major commercial hub in the Asian region, following the successful model of Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre (DMCC, https://www.dmcc.ae/) which includes the Dubai Diamond Exchange and generates more than US$75 billion in combined annual revenues.
Recently PHILUX Global Funds reported its successful Certified Trade Mission trips with major investors and top finance industry executives in Dubai and Abu Dhabi under the auspices of the U.S. Embassy in United Arab Emirates (UAE), the U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Administration International and Trademissions.org (https://www.nasdaq.com/press-release/phi-group-successfully-concluded-the-certified-finance-trade-mission-to-the-united) and also met with key European investors in Zurich, Switzerland.
Safe Harbor Act and Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected," which are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.
Contact:
CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP.
Email: contact@CO2-1-0.io
Tel: +1-714-642-0571
PHI Group, Inc.
Email: info@phiglobal.com
Tel: +1-714-793-9227
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.