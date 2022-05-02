BOS Announces $990,000 Registered Direct Offering

RISHON LEZION, Israel, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") BOSC, announced today that it entered into a definitive agreement with several investors for the purchase and sale of 450,000 Ordinary Shares and 225,000 Warrants at a combined purchase price of $990,000 in a registered direct offering. The Warrants will have an exercise price of $2.20 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire in five years. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about May 3, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Ages Financial Services, Ltd. is acting as sole financial advisor for the offering.



This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-249597) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from BOS, 20 Freiman Street, Rishon LeZion, 75100, Israel or by telephone at (+972) 3-954-2000, or by email at eyalc@boscom.com.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:

Services – The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting.





Integration – the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse.





Development – the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for the industrial and logistic processes.

