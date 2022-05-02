Sazmining Announces the Addition of Seven Key Advisors, All Leading Experts in Renewable Energy, Bitcoin and Fintech

Bethesda, MD, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sazmining, the world's first Bitcoin mining platform created exclusively for retail customers and powered by clean energy, today announced its key advisory slate, seven leading experts in renewable energy, bitcoin and fintech.
"We're thrilled to welcome some of the brightest minds in renewables and bitcoin as key advisors for Sazmining - experts who are in philosophical alignment with our vision that sustainable energy and bitcoin investing can go hand in hand," said Sazmining founder and CEO Will Szamosszegi. "Together, we are committed to breaking down the barriers of this asset class, and transforming how people relate to money and energy."
Serving as advisors are:
- Troy Cross - Professor of Philosophy and Humanities, Reed College; Fellow, Bitcoin Policy Institute
- Cary Hayes - President-America's, REC Group
- Scott Kerbel - Partner, Knickerbocker Financial Group
- Sarah McKenna - Managing Director, AJ&Smart
- John Schaeffer - Founder, Real Goods and the Solar Living Institute
- Benoy Thanjan - CEO and Founder, Reneu Energy
- Brandon Quittem - Head of Acquisition, Swan Bitcoin
- Paul Wehner - Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, SFB Technologies
Sazmining's growth trajectory continues. Since launching at Bitcoin 2022, the platform has secured over $1.7M in reservation commitments from retail miners. Interested investors can reserve their mining rigs for the next renewable-powered Bitcoin mining facility by adding their names to the Sazmining waitlist here.
About Sazmining
Sazmining is the world's first Bitcoin mining platform connecting individual retail miners with existing green Bitcoin mining facilities, aggregating consumer demand and making mining accessible to all. Founded in 2018 by Bitcoin evangelist William Szamosszegi, Sazmining's vision is to transform how people relate to money and energy. Learn more at https://sazmining.com/.
