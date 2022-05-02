Avant Capital Originates $24 Million Bridge Loan on Showboat Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Avant Capital (Avant), a leading commercial real estate bridge lender, today announced it has originated a $24 million bridge loan, on one of the three towers comprising the former Showboat Hotel & Casino. The Showboat Hotel & Casino was acquired by Tower Investments, LLC, the sponsors, as part of a master planned re-development project. The Avant loan is secured by a 255-unit residential tower in Atlantic City.
The former Showboat Hotel and Casino closed its doors in 2014. The tower that Avant financed was converted from 514 hotel rooms to 255 multifamily apartment units and is now known as The Showboat Residences. The loan provided the sponsors with proceeds for the recapitalization and equity cash-out of the property and closing costs.
Adam Luysterborghs, Managing Principal of Avant, said, "This was a target loan investment for us. We like the asset and sponsorship group involved and hope to effect deals like this one on a regular basis going forward."
Bernard Wolff, Avant's portfolio manager and originator of the loan, said, "We were very pleased to provide the senior loan at attractive pricing and to close on the equity cash-out financing for the sponsor, Tower Investments. We are providing bridge loans across the country, and we are developing a great reputation in the market by financing deals that need quick closes and creative structuring to meet the borrowers' objectives."
About Avant Capital
Avant Capital Partners creates and manages investments in commercial real estate debt. The firm focuses exclusively on first mortgage loans secured by commercial property nationwide. For more information on Avant Capital, please visit www.avant-capital.com
About Tower Investments
Tower Investments, Inc. is one of the leading developers of retail, entertainment and commercial properties in the Philadelphia area. Since 1978, the company has distinguished itself as an innovator and pioneer, finding significant opportunities in areas overlooked and underserved by more traditional firms.
For more information
Avant Capital:
Adam Luysterborghs
(203) 612-9580
adam@avant-capital.com
or
Bernard Wolff
(203) 612-9581
Bernard@avant-capital.com
Media:
Roger Pondel
PondelWilkinson Inc.
(310) 279-5965
rpondel@pondel.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.