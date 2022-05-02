Global Automotive Adhesives Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Adhesives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive adhesives market reached a value of US$ 5.53 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 7.63 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Automotive adhesives refer to fluid substances used to bind composites, metals, plastic and materials together. They are commonly available in solvent-based, water-based and hot melt variants that contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Automotive adhesives are manufactured of ethylene, amine-based resins, propylene, epoxide, acrylics, polyester resins, vinyl acetate monomer and synthetic materials. They are widely used to bond and seal interior and exterior components of an automobile, such as door panels, light covers, armrests, dashboards, lenses, chassis, headliners, consoles, and door skins. They aid in easing automation, ensuring strong bonds, minimizing drying time, and enhancing cohesive strength and corrosion resistance. Automotive adhesives also assist in improving crash performance, minimizing noise vibration, reducing vehicle mass, and increasing front and rear lateral body stiffness.



Automotive Adhesives Market Trends

The significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Automotive adhesives are widely used to increase versatility, strength, prevent galvanic corrosion and maintain aesthetic appeal. In line with this, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) due to the rising environmental consciousness is favoring the market growth. Automotive adhesives are used as binding components that provide crash durability and thermal conductivity while keeping the battery at a safe temperature.

Moreover, various product innovation, such as the formulation of biodegradable automotive adhesives, are providing an impetus to the market growth. These eco-friendly automotive adhesives are widely used for automobile interiors and are manufactured using sustainable materials that aid in reducing the emission of harmful chemicals.

Additionally, the widespread adoption of polyurethane resin for producing automotive adhesives and sealants as it assists in increasing durability, scratch resistance and corrosion resistance of vehicles is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles, introduction of high-performance adhesive tapes, and the implementation of several government initiatives to reduce the environmental footprint of vehicles, are anticipated to drive the market growth further.



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive adhesives market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on technology, resin type, vehicle type and application.



Breakup by Technology:

Hot Melt

Solvent Based

Water Based

Pressure Sensitive

Others

Breakup by Resin Type:

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Silicone

SMP

Polyamide

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Application:

Body in White (BIW)

Powertrain

Paint Shop

Assembly

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, BASF SE, Bostik SA (Arkema S.A.), Covestro AG, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., Sika AG and Solvay S.A.



