Voxtur Announces Record Results for Q4 and Year Ended December 31, 2021

Q4 2021 and FY 2021 Highlights



Revenue increased 57% quarter-over-quarter and 368% year-over-year

Gross Profit increased 33% quarter-over-quarter and 300% year-over-year

91% of Revenue for FY 2021 was derived from U.S. Operations - up from 63% for FY 2020

Voxtur closed the acquisition of Benutech in Q4 2021

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. VXTRVXTRF ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, today announced its financial results for Q4 and FY 2021. The Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available at sedar.com and on the Company's website at voxtur.com.

Voxtur's operational growth strategy drives the Company's momentum in producing game-changing SaaS-based solutions. The Company reaped the benefits of its organic growth strategy by expanding within its current client base, engaging new clients, and further developing new products and solutions after a year of strategic integrations of newly acquired accretive technologies. Voxtur continues to focus on growth by reinvesting revenues back into the Company, transforming the Voxtur brand into a market leader.

"2021 was a formative year for Voxtur, as we concentrated on revenue development through creative data-driven alternatives to established products in the valuation, title, and property tax spaces," said Jim Albertelli, CEO of Voxtur. "We expanded our data set, added synergistic technologies, and focused on cross-selling opportunities. Due to our investment in growing our sales pipeline and technologies, we expect considerable revenue growth from new clients in 2022."

Financial Results for Q4 2021 and FY 2021

Revenue for Q4 2021 was $38.7M, representing a 57% increase over Q3 2021 and a 548% increase over Q4 2020

for Q4 2021 was $38.7M, representing a 57% increase over Q3 2021 and a 548% increase over Q4 2020 Revenue for the twelve months ending December 31, 2021 was $95.9M, representing a 368% year-over-year increase

for the twelve months ending December 31, 2021 was $95.9M, representing a 368% year-over-year increase Gross Profit for Q4 2021 was $12.6M, representing a 33% increase over Q3 2021

for Q4 2021 was $12.6M, representing a 33% increase over Q3 2021 Gross Profit for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $37.3M, representing a 300% year-over-year increase

for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $37.3M, representing a 300% year-over-year increase Revenue from U.S. Operations represented 91% of total revenue for the twelve months ending December 31, 2021, up from 63% from the twelve months ending December 31, 2020

represented 91% of total revenue for the twelve months ending December 31, 2021, up from 63% from the twelve months ending December 31, 2020 Cash and Cash Equivalents on December 31, 2021 was $41.5M

Unaudited Audited Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 38,775 $ 5,982 $ 95,992 $ 20,511 Adjusted EBITDA, Unaudited1 30 506 611 (1,031 )

Discussion with respect to the above-noted results can be found in the Company's MD&A.

1 - Adjusted EBITDA is an unaudited non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other reporting issuers. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful information with respect to the financial performance and value of the Company, as items that may obscure the underlying trends in the business performance are excluded. Adjusted EBITDA is defined and calculated by the Company as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation/amortization of property and equipment, intangible assets and right-of-use assets, share-based compensation expense, foreign exchange gains (losses) recorded through profit and loss, and other costs or income that are: (i) non-operating; (ii) non-recurring; and/or (iii) are related to strategic initiatives. The Company classifies income or costs as non-recurring if income or costs similar in nature are not reasonably expected to occur within the next two years nor have occurred during the prior two years, and such costs are significant.

Q4 Highlights

Leading fourth-quarter growth was Voxtur's launch of its next-generation valuation and appraisal technology platform, allowing lenders to better manage the appraisal process and reduce timelines.

Voxtur completed the acquisition of Benutech, Inc., a preeminent source of innovative data solutions and technology applications for the real estate industry. With this acquisition, the Company bolstered recurring revenues while expanding the Voxtur Verified database.

The acquisition of the RealWealth platform, now VoxturWealth, is accelerating Voxtur's development of a direct-to-consumer asset management strategy by allowing homeowners and their fiduciaries to manage real estate assets efficiently and intelligently.

Voxtur added capital resources with an oversubscribed capital raise from institutional lenders.

Subsequent Events Following Q4 2021

The TSX Venture Exchange recognized Voxtur as a 2022 Top 50 company, and a Top 3 company in the Technology sector. The 2022 TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the top performers on the Exchange over the last year based on three equally weighted criteria: share price appreciation, trading volume, and market capitalization growth.

Release issued: February 24, 2022



Voxtur announced, in response to changes to the Fannie Mae Single Family Selling Guide released on April 6, 2022, that it will offer a fully compliant alternative to title insurance through its Voxtur AOL (Attorney Opinion Letter) program.

Release issued: April 7, 2022

Voxtur continues to build on investments made in 2021, with the goal of making homeownership more affordable and accessible.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, May 2, 2022, to discuss details of the company's performance followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (866) 374-5140 five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The conference pin is 95795053#.

A digital recording will be available for replay through 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on June 2, 2022. Alternatively, the call recording can also be accessed on Voxtur's website.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur's proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Any information contained herein that is not based on historical facts may be deemed to constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking information may be based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, and may be identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking information may include but is not limited to: the anticipated financial performance of the Company; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the information is provided. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to: additional costs related to acquisitions; changing global financial conditions, especially in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic; reliance on specific key employees and customers to maintain business operations; competition within the Company's industry; a risk in technological failure or failure to implement technological upgrades; the Company's dependence on maintaining intellectual property; operating losses and negative cash flows; and currency fluctuations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein.

This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise this information to reflect new events or circumstances except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Voxtur's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

Company Contact:

Jordan Ross | Chief Investment Officer

jordan@voxtur.com