American Shared Hospital Services Announces Virtual-Only Annual Shareholder Meeting to be Held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Shared Hospital Services AMS (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services, today announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. PST. The Annual Meeting will be a virtual‑only meeting due to the continuing public health concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of the Company's shareholders and other meeting participants. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on April 22, 2022, as the record date for determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting.
About American Shared Hospital Services AMS
American Shared Hospital Services is a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services. AMS is a leading provider in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations, and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT, IMRT and MR/LINAC systems. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may be deemed to contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and future plans of American Shared Hospital Services (including statements regarding the expected continued growth of the Company and the expansion of the Company's Gamma Knife, proton therapy and MR/LINAC business, which involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks of economic and market conditions, the risks of variability of financial results between quarters, the risks of the Gamma Knife and proton therapy businesses, the risks of developing The Operating Room for the 21st Century program, the risks of changes to CMS reimbursement rates or reimbursement methodology, the risks of the timing, financing, and operations of the Company's Gamma Knife, proton therapy, and MR/LINAC businesses, the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the Company's business operations and financial condition, the risk of expanding within or into new markets, the risk that the integration or continued operation of acquired businesses could adversely affect financial results and the risk that current and future acquisitions may negatively affect the Company's financial position. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial condition, results of operations and future plans of American Shared Hospital Services is included in the filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the definitive Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders that will be held on June 21, 2022.
Contacts:
American Shared Hospital Services
Ray Stachowiak
Chief Executive Officer
rstachowiak@ashs.com
Investor Relations
PCG Advisory
Stephanie Prince
P: (646) 863-6341
sprince@pcgadvisory.com
