Gracell Biotechnologies to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May 16, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Calif., and SUZHOU, China, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. GRCL ("Gracell"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it plans to release unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provide an update on recent developments prior to the open of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, May 16, 2022. The management team will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.
Conference call and webcast details:
Monday, May 16, 2022 @ 8:00am ET
Investor domestic dial-in: (833) 693-0545
Investor international dial-in: (661) 407-1586
Conference ID: 2093503
Live webcast link: https://ir.gracellbio.com/news-events/events-and-presentations
A replay of the webcast will be available on ir.gracellbio.com shortly after the conclusion of the event for 90 days.
About Gracell
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CARTTM technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.
Media contact
Marvin Tang
marvin.tang@gracellbio.com
Kyle Evans
kyle.evans@westwicke.com
Investor Contact
Gracie Tong
Gracie.tong@gracellbio.com
Stephanie Carrington
Stephanie.carrington@westwicke.com
